Does BTS’ Jungkook scroll through own edits on secret X account? Fans find hint in I AM STILL film program book

Jungkook, the popular and youngest member of BTS, is known for his social media presence, even though he does not currently have a personal account. The artist was recently seen lurking on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), searching for content related to him.

BTS’ JUngkook will be releasing a solo documentary film titled I AM STILL. A few days back, the program book of his upcoming movie was released, where multiple unseen content is included. From exclusive interviews with various people working alongside the K-pop idol to unseen pictures, the book consists of many inclusions.

However, what caught the fans' attention was images of Jungkook surfing the social media platform X. He was seen writing his name in Korean in the search bar and looking at all the content related to him. He was checking reactions from netizens following his performance at Times Square, New York, in November 2023. ARMYs were touched by this instance, as it showed how much he cared about his craft and also about his supporters.

The artist is also set to release a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. It will follow the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release. It will also include exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and live performances in Seoul and the iconic Times Square live showcase. Scheduled for release on September 18, 2024, the movie will be showcased in theaters across multiple locations.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

The artist is also currently appearing in a travel show titled Are You Sure?! alongside band member Jimin. In the series, both artists will travel across various regions, such as New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan.

Jungkook enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. Along with the other members, he will be discharged around 2025 and make a full-group comeback.