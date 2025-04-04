Box Office: Will Vineet Kumar Singh earn further appreciation with Jaat after Chhaava and Superboys of Malegaon?

Vineet Kumar Singh is currently one of the most promising actors in Bollywood, whether in supporting roles or leading ones. The actor has been active in the Hindi film industry for over two decades, showcasing his versatility — which was clearly on display in 2025.

In 2025, Vineet Kumar Singh appeared in the much-loved role of Kavi Kalash in the period biopic Chhaava, followed by the comedy-drama Superboys of Malegaon. Both films were appreciated for various reasons, with a consistent point of praise being Vineet Kumar Singh’s performance.

Chhaava featured Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and portrayed a fun yet heart-touching camaraderie between him and Vineet’s Kavi Kalash. The film became a huge box office blockbuster, collecting approximately Rs 550 crore. Meanwhile, Superboys of Malegaon didn’t perform well at the box office due to its low hype and limited star power. Nevertheless, its emotional content resonated with audiences.

Vineet Kumar Singh’s Upcoming Movies

As his next release in this year of success, the actor will be seen playing the antagonist Somulu in Sunny Deol’s upcoming action entertainer Jaat. It is a pan-India film directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. Alongside Deol and Vineet, the film features a wide range of actors from both North and South India.

Based on the limited glimpses of Vineet Kumar Singh in Jaat, it’s clear that he is set to deliver a powerful performance as one of the film's leading antagonists. If Jaat turns out to be a success, Vineet may find himself flooded with villainous roles from across India, potentially transforming him from a respected actor into a pan-India superstar.

Box Office Expectations for Jaat

Looking at the current buzz surrounding Jaat, the film is expected to open with a modest collection of around Rs 10 crore. However, mass-action films — especially those featuring a popular actor like Sunny Deol — have the potential to grow significantly if they connect with audiences. If well received, Jaat could turn out to be a major box office success.

