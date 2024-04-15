Dr. Cha turns 1: Exploring Uhm Jung Hwa starrer medical-comedy’s notes on women empowerment

Dr. Cha premiered on April 15, 2023, featuring an impressive cast lineup of Uhm Jung Hwa, Min Woo Hyuk, Hyeyeon, Kim Byung Chul, and more talented Korean stars. Though the drama didn’t rise to groundbreaking buzz, the simple narration still aces the notes on women's empowerment and liberation, through the eyes of the protagonist character Cha Jung Sook.

Plot synopsis of Dr. Cha

The story of Dr. Cha revolves around a homemaker, Cha Jung Sook (played by Uhm Jung Hwa), who is a mother to two - a son Seo Jeong Min (played by Song Ji Ho), and a daughter Seo Yi Ran (Lee Seo Yeon). The last twenty years of her life have been overshadowed by her husband Seo In Ho (played by Kim Byung Chul), a chief surgeon in a bustling hospital.

But one day she snaps, deciding to focus on herself for once and that’s where the narrative takes a swift turn.

Dr. Cha portrays the 'real world' of stay-at-home mothers

Cha Jung Sook, for most of her married life, kept herself busy attending to household chores, and her busy and successful husband, while also taking care of a tired first-year medical student son and a daughter, who is nothing short of a bratty high schooler.

On top of all these, she is constantly corned by an overbearing mother-in-law (played by Park Joon Geum), who doesn’t cut her the least of slack. Despite how her life has been confined to her home for over the last two decades, she doesn’t receive a bit of appreciation from her family, rather they are dismissive of her as if they don’t even notice all of her efforts to have the home run in a certain way.

She is also deprived of financial independence. Though her family is affluent enough, she is not given a car and has to take the crowded bus every day, unlike the other members. After an exhausting day, she doesn’t even receive any affection from her husband, not because he is busy working, but busy committing adultery.

Dr. Cha notes on the importance of pursuing dreams through Uhm Jung Hwa's character

One day Cha Jung Sook snaps, thanks to her husband and mother-in-law's unbeatable self-centered behavior that opens her eyes during an emergency. Till here, Dr. Cha brilliantly sets the backdrop, revealing the woman’s infinite struggle.

The next chapter starts when Cha Jung Sook decides to rejoin medical residency, which she quit. Finally, she takes the first step towards her liberation by valuing her dreams for once.

But new obstacles soon flock her way, not only is she in the same hospital as her husband and son but she is also three decades older than most young residents there.

Shortly after, she realizes she has lost the talent of having a quick grasp on the subject like she used to. However, the writers brilliantly portray her difficulties in managing her home and dream at the same time, rather than focusing on her messing as a newbie student.

Her newfound happiness in pursuing her dream soon turns into guilt for her with her mother-in-law complaining about losing the ‘housekeeper’. As she faces constant tantrums from her daughter and discouragement from her husband, we can’t help but understand her guilt.

And that’s where Dr. Cha wins, brilliantly portraying real human emotions through Uhm Jung Hwa’s character, evoking sympathy and empathy among viewers.

Final takeaways from Dr. Cha - did it ace the women's empowerment plot?

Though after the first episodes, the drama suddenly clings to an over-melodramatic plot, while slightly detracting from the main plot, the ending delivers a satisfying feeling, emphasizing the main character attaining empowerment.

From unintentionally getting pregnant and starting a stay-at-home mother’s life to deciding to open her own clinic after working as a doctor in the same hospital as her husband- the journey of Cha Jung Sook journey toward liberation is nothing short of spectacular.

It resonates with all the women who decide to give up on their dream, in fear of many things like guilt, not being able to take care of their family, and more.

Dr. Cha shares a note for them - to just take the first step and not keep ourselves in the last position forever on our priority list.

