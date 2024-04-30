The Midnight Romance in Hagwon: Wi Ha Joon charms Jung Ryeo Won during instructor interview; check out new stills

Wi Ha Joon’s upcoming age-gap romance The Midnight Romance in Hagwon has got K-drama lovers excited for the drama. The storyline with its alluring star cast has added to the expectations. The drama has unveiled new stills featuring the leads Wi Ha Joona, Jung Ryeon Won, and other promising sub-cast.

Wi Ha Joon leaves an unforgettable effect on Jung Ryeon Won in his instructor interview

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming age-gap romantic love story between a veteran tutor and his charming former student who returns as a fellow instructor. The drama stars Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won in the leads.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon ahead of its premiere has revealed the promising sub-cast of the drama in new stills. The first stills depict Wi Ha Joon as Lee Jun Ho who is giving his interview for becoming a new instructor at Jung Ryeo Won's Institution, Daechi Chase. His cheeky aura and confident persona charm Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won) in one look.

In other photos, we see the promising supporting cast of the upcoming romance drama beginning with So Joo Yeon who will play Nam Cheong Mi, she is there to give her interview as well.

Meanwhile, Gil Hae Yeon will play Kim Hyo Im, Jang So Yeon will portray Choi Ji Eun, and Seo Jung Yeon will be seen as Choi Hyeong Seon. All three actresses played noted roles in Ahn Pan Seok’s Something in The Rain and will be working with the director again in this drama.

The new stills also give a glimpse of Kim Jong Tae as Director Kim Hyun Tak, Kim Jung Young as Deputy Director Woo Seung Hee, and Jang In Sub as Yoon Ji Suk. The new pictures increase the already soaring excitement among fans to see the life of instructors at Daechi Chase Academy. Meanwhile, fans remain in high anticipation of Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s chemistry in the drama.

More about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will premiere on May 11 at 9:20 PM KST (5: 50 IST). The romance melodrama is set to air every Saturday and Sunday on tvN.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will be directed by Ahn Pan Seok (Something In The Rain, Secret Affair). The story will follow the secret romance that blooms between Seo Hye Jin, a veteran instructor, and her former student, Lee Jun Ho.

