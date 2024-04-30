Young Lady and Gentleman actor Kang Eun Tak to tie knot with non-celeb girlfriend of two years on May 11

Kang Eun Tak, a Korean actor known for appearing in many popular dramas has announced a delightful news, igniting excitement among his fans. He is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, who is a non-celebrity. The news has brought joy to the netizens as they can’t wait to witness his new beginnings.

Kang Eun Tak set to get married to non-celeb girlfriend on May 11

On April 30, several Korean media coverage confirmed that Kang Eun Tak himself revealed his upcoming marriage plans. His bride-to-be is a non-celebrity and the two have been in a happy relationship for the last two years. The wedding date is set for May 11.

On this day, he also shared a heartfelt handwritten letter on his Instagram, apologizing to fans for the delay in the announcement, while asking for their blessings.

Who is Kang Eun Tak?

His most notable K-dramas include A Man in a Veil (2020-2021), Young Lady and Gentleman (2021-2022), Love to the End (2018) Love is a Drop by Drop (2016-2017), Beautiful You (2015-2016), Land of Gold (2014), Happiness in the Wind (2010), East of Eden (2008-2009), and Jumong: Prince of the Legend (2006-2007).

Especially, his acting in KBS2’s popular drama Young Lady and Gentleman earned exceptional applause from the viewers. He embodied the character of Cha Geon, the uncle of Park Dan Dan (played by Lee Se Hee). His role was presented in a good light and Kang Eun Tak brilliantly portrayed the emotional transition of the character.

In addition, A Man in a Veil offered him the opportunity to portray his ability to synchronize with any character. He took on the role of Lee Tae Poong in this drama, who has a child-like intelligence due to a tragic childhood accident. However, Lee Tae Poong managed to survive and Kang Eun Tak continued excelling in the role, showcasing his true emotional range.

He has also appeared in a few Korean movies, exhibiting his acting skills on the silver screen. He starred in films like Love to the End (2017), Sunshine (2015), and Kim Soo Hyun starrer Secretly, Greatly (2013). He also lent his voice to the 2014 animation film Buckwheat Flower, A Lucky Day and Spring.

Congratulations to Kang Eun Tak and his bride on their wedding and new beginnings!

