Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui has time and again proved his friendships in the show and even in real life. The comedian-rapper never shies away from expressing his fondness for everyone who supported him during his struggle period. And now Faruqui paid a surprise visit to his first friend in Mumbai and their banter is too cute to miss. He also recorded the reaction of his friend and posted it on social media. Needless to say, the video gives major ''Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' vibes.

Munawar Faruqui's surprises his friend

Munawar Faruqui surprised his first friend in Mumbai by paying a visit to his mobile repair shop. He posed as a customer and asked for his help. When his friend recognized him, he had a bright smile on his face and a sparkle in his eyes. While his friend was glad to meet the star after eight months, he was concerned about his security and he asked him to not remove his helmet or else, he could be mobbed.

Sharing the uber-cute video, Munawar wrote, "Meeting him after 8 months. Yeh mera 17 saal purana dost hai, Mumbai ka sabse pehla dost. Aaj usko surprise kiya." (He has been my friend for 17 years. My first friend in Mumbai. Today, I surprised him.) Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at the video shared by Munawar Faruqui on Instagram:

Advertisement

More about Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui came into the limelight with his stand-up comedy which created a controversy and he was arrested for the same. He participated in Lock Upp season 1 and won the show against Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora. His popularity sky-rocketed and he was offered Bigg Boss 17.

While the show put the rapper-comedian in a tough spot with his personal life being exposed, he managed to handle the situation well and won the show.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui parties with international artist Ed Sheeran; poses with Kapil Sharma