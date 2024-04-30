Sumbul Touqeer maintains an active social media presence, thereby giving a candid peek into her life. This time, the actress has shared her thoughts about her experience watching Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. The film has received much praise from the actors and celebrities in the industry. And now, more sets of glorifying words have been added to the movie's reviews segment, as Sumbul has shared her views about it.

Laapataa Ladies has been winning hearts owing to its simplicity and humor. Set against a rural backdrop, the film eventually has a great impact.

Sumbul Touqeer watches Laapataa Ladies

On April 30, Sumbul Touqeer took to her Instagram handle and updated her fans about watching the Laapataa Ladies. Sharing her reviews, the actress wrote, "What a beautiful film (heart emoji)."

Produced by Aamir Khan, Laapataa Ladies marks the comeback of Kiran Rao to the director's chair. It follows the story of two brides who get swapped during a train journey. Their efforts and journey to find their right destinations lead them to self-discovery. The film has been praised for its witty humor and performances.

Laapataa Ladies stars a talented cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in significant roles. Interestingly, the comedy-drama movie is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. At the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023, Laapataa Ladies received a standing ovation. It is now available for streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix

About Sumbul Touqeer

Currently, Sumbul is seen opposite Mishkat Varma in Sony TV's Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The actress is playing the lead character of IAS Kavya Bansal. Well, she rose to fame with her performance in the show Imlie. However, her popularity touched new heights owing to her stint on Bigg Boss 16. On the Salman Khan-hosted show, she was one of those contestants who took a stand for herself strongly and firmly.

For the uninitiated, Sumbul Touqeer has worked alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Article 15. She played Amali's role in Anubhav Sinha's directorial.

