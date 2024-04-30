Varun Dhawan reviews Laapataa Ladies; says he ‘loved everything’ about Aamir Khan-backed Kiran Rao directorial

Laapataa Ladies, which was released in theaters last month, has received a lot of acclaim from audiences and critics alike. The film has been making headlines since its recent OTT release. Many Bollywood celebrities have also showcased their love for the movie, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan.

Varun Dhawan recently revealed that he “loved everything” about the film, showering the cast with immense praise in his review.

Varun Dhawan heaps praise on Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s film Laapataa Ladies

Today, April 30, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a glowing review for the movie Laapataa Ladies. Sharing the poster of the comedy drama on his Stories and tagging director Kiran Rao, Varun exclaimed, “JUST LOVED LAAPATAA LADIES @raodyness.”

He further commended the cast of the film, saying, “So well performed by each and every cast member loved everything about it @aafilms.official.”

Have a look at Varun’s story!

Sunny Deol and Hansal Mehta’s heartfelt review of Laapataa Ladies

Actor Sunny Deol also watched the film recently and revealed that he would recommend it to everyone. He penned a sweet note on his Instagram Stories, stating, “Just finished watching #LaapataLadies, haven't seen such a heartwarming and innocent film in long. All my best to @raodyness and team, will recommend all to watch this gem.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta appreciated the film’s simplicity and humor, disclosing that the film exceeded his expectations. His review on X (Twitter) read, "Saw the very big hearted and moving Laapata Ladies. Sometimes all that is needed is simplicity and clarity. This film is that. I went in expecting more and finished with more than it apparently delivers."

He added, “It is old fashioned in a good way and modern in a very invisible manner. It is deceptively simple in its treatment and humor.”

The cast of Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. It is available to watch on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Kiran Rao’s directorial backed by Aamir Khan