Taylor Swift To Skip 2024 Met Gala: Recap Of Her Iconic Fashion Moments From Event

There's going to be a blank space at the 2024 Met Gala as Taylor Swift is reported to sit the biggest night of fashion out. The pop titan will reportedly focus on preparing for the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour instead. The Met Gala, which customarily takes place on the first Monday in May, will be held this year on May 6, making it difficult for Taylor to squeeze it into her schedule as the Lover singer is set to pick up her musical tour in Paris on May 9.

Swift was on a brief hiatus from the Eras Tour for the promotion and drop of her planned 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Amid reports from TMZ that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce would be skipping the 2024 Met, her absence from the fanfare prompts a stroll down memory lane.

Below, we've recapped all six of her previous Met Gala looks

2016 — Manus × Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

At the event, Taylor Swift not only turned heads in a cutout silver Louis Vuitton dress and a bleached buzz cut (insert Dress lyrics), but she also served as a co-chair.

2014 — Charles James: Beyond Fashion

Opting for a blush pink satin organza gown from Oscar de la Renta, Swift completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz's jewels, her signature red lip, and Christian Louboutin heels.

2013 — PUNK: Chaos to Couture

A black floor-length gown with net details by J Mendel made Taylor Swift look like a fever dream. Her signature smokey cat eyes served as icing on the cake.

2011 — Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

Dressed in a petal gown by J Medel, Taylor failed to serve at the 2011 Met, making it one of our least favorite Taylor Swift looks of all time.

2010 — American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity

Swift went with a Ralph Lauren ivory plissé georgette gown, with her blond hair pinned back, except for a few loose tendrils adorning her face. To top off the look, Swift painted her lips with a classic red hue.

2008 — Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

For her debut season, Swift arrived in a sequined Badgley Mischka gown with her curly blond hair styled to perfection and let loose over her shoulder.

Met Gala 2024 Theme — Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

This year’s exhibit will feature approximately 250 items, including 15 worthy pieces such as an 1877 Charles Fredrick Worth silk satin ball gown, centered around the aforementioned theme.

“It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” informed Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute. Additionally, the dress code for this year is The Garden of Time and is inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will serve as the co-chairs for the night.

