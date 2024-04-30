Various K-pop celebrities, including EXO’s Suho and former LOONA member Chuu, will be participating in the fundraiser for the children in Gaza, Palestine, affected by the ongoing conflict. The event is being led by S.E.S’s Bada along with team members Eugene, and Shoo. Moreover, various brands have also shown their support for the fundraiser.

EXO's Suho, Chuu and many more show support for an upcoming fundraiser

On April 30, 2024, EXO’s Suho posted a story on Instagram inviting everyone to join the fundraiser called the 12th Greenheart Bazaar in collaboration with UNICEF to help children who are suffering around the world. He asks his fans to spread the word about the event and join them in the good cause. The celebrities will be sharing their favorite items and donations to help the children in need. The event will be held on May 11, 2024, at Songjeong Sports Park in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, from 11:30 AM to 5 PM.

Apart from Suho, many more celebrities from the South Korean entertainment industry will be joining the event. Some of the celebrities confirmed to participate are So Yoo Jin, Kwon Eun Bi, Kwon Hyuk Soo, Gugudan's Nayoung, Kim So Yeon, Kim Won Hyo, Kim Ho Young, Park Tam Hee, Brian, 2NE1's Dara, Shin Se Kyung, Shim Jin Hwa, Aiki, Ahn Hyun Mo, Yewon, Yoo Se Yoon, Lee Moo Jin, Jeon Hyun Moo, 2AM's Jo Kwon, Jo Se Ho, former Rainbow member Jisook, DRIPPIN's Junho, Haha, Hwang Kwang Hee, Hwang Je Seong, Oh My Girl's Hyojung, Han Ye Seul, KCM, and KARA's Youngji.

More about 12th Greenheart Bazaar

Several brands from across the world have also pledged their support for the event. Meanwhile, certain companies have joined the flea market where all the money raised will be donated to the cause. Furthermore, many other celebrities will be engaging through the auction where all the proceeds will be sent combined with the donation.

S.E.S’s Bada has been organizing the fundraiser for 12 years now and has contributed to various causes. Furthermore, her teammates, Eugene, and Shoo join forces for the event, which has garnered praise from fans and non-fans alike. The donation mainly focuses on the children who are deprived of basic amenities in Palestine due to the ongoing atrocities. Furthermore, the Secretary General of the Korean Committee for UNICEF, Cho Mi Jin has also extended her gratitude towards the people who are donating and participating in the event.