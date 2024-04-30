Gururcharan Singh's sudden disappearance has shocked everyone to the core! The actor rose to fame after playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On April 26, Pinkvilla exclusively informed readers about Gurucharan's mysterious disappearance. Singh’s close friend in Mumbai, Ms Soni confirmed the news. It has been more than six days now that the actor is missing.

Several reports also surfaced which claimed that the actor was supposed to get married and was facing a financial crunch. However now quashing all these reports, a family member revealed that they were unaware of Gurucharan Singh's marriage plans.

Gurucharan's family member denies marriage reports:

While talking to Times Now, Gurucharan Singh's family member informed the portal, "We don't know where these reports are coming from." The family member stated that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor had no plans of getting married and he never even discussed this with them.

When asked about Gurucharan's old parents, the family member revealed that the actor's parents are very sick and in no condition to speak as they are extremely worried about their son. The family member also claimed that the police are trying their best to find Gurucharan Singh.

Gurucharan Singh's Missing Case:

On April 26, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Gurucharan Singh's disappearance. A few days back, the actor had flown to Delhi to celebrate his father's birthday. On April 22, he returned to Mumbai, however, he didn't reach the city. Reportedly, he had left home at 8:30 a.m. on April 22 for the airport to go to Mumbai.

Gurucharan's close friend in Mumbai, Ms Soni confirmed the news and shared a few details. His friend informed us how Gurucharan's health hasn't been well. Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well.

Pinkvilla even got in touch with Gurucharan Singh’s father who confirmed filing a missing report in Delhi, and said he was hopeful that they will find his son. Meanwhile, DCP South-West Delhi Rohit Meena has issued a statement. Speaking to the news agency ANI, he said that the police are looking for footage and technical investigation, and in the CCTV footage Gurucharan is seen going with a backpack.

However, more developments on this case are still awaited.

Meanwhile, several Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors like Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Samay Shah, Palak Sindhwani, and Mandar Chandwadkar have expressed their concern over Gurucharan's sudden disappearance.

