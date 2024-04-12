EVERGLOW's Sihyeon to debut as actress in upcoming novel-based drama Salon de Holmes; Details

EVERGLOW's Sihyeon is stepping into the world of acting with her upcoming role in the drama Salon de Holmes. Adapted from a bestselling novel, and directed by Min Jin Ki, this project marks Sihyeon's official acting debut. Meanwhile, EVERGLOW gears up for their first Japanese concerts in Tokyo and Osaka.

EVERGLOW’s Sihyeon gears up for acting debut

EVERGLOW's Sihyeon is set to embark on a new chapter in her career as she makes her official acting debut in the upcoming drama Salon de Holmes. Announced on April 12 by Yuehua Entertainment, Sihyeon's casting in the drama adaptation of the bestselling eponymous novel has garnered much anticipation.

Salon de Holmes, to be aired on tvN, will revolve around a group of housewives residing in the same apartment complex who venture into solving unresolved mysteries. With its intriguing premise and the promise of unraveling gripping mysteries, the drama is already generating buzz among viewers.

Directed by the acclaimed Min Jin Ki, known for his work on When the Devil Calls Your Name, Salon de Holmes presents an exciting opportunity for Sihyeon to showcase her acting prowess. As she steps into the world of acting, fans eagerly await her performance and anticipate the fresh dimension she will bring to the screen.

Sihyeon's transition from a K-pop idol to an actress is a testament to her versatility and talent, and her participation in Salon de Holmes is poised to be a significant milestone in her career trajectory. With filming set to commence soon, anticipation is high for this promising drama and Sihyeon's portrayal within it.

More details about EVERGLOW’s latest activities

EVERGLOW, the K-pop girl group formed by Yuehua Entertainment, comprising E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren, has been making waves in the K-pop scene since their debut in 2019. Known for their powerful performances and girl crush concept, EVERGLOW quickly earned the title of monster rookies with hits like Bon Bon Chocolat, Adios, and Dun Dun.

In their latest activities, EVERGLOW continues to captivate audiences worldwide. They released their third extended play, Return of the Girl, in December 2021, featuring the lead single Pirate. The music video for Pirate garnered significant attention, amassing millions of views shortly after its release.

Expanding their international reach, EVERGLOW embarked on their second tour, All My Girls, with sub-tours covering various regions such as the United States, Europe, and upcoming concerts in Japan.

