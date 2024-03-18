Everglow, the K-pop girl group, was formed by Yuehua Entertainment and debuted in the year 2019. The group consists of six members in total: E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. They entered the world of K-pop with the release of their first single album, Arrival of Everglow.

Introduction to EVERGLOW's members

Before delving into the group's activities and achievements, let's first explore the individual endeavors of the members prior to their official debut. Each member had an interesting journey before joining EVERGLOW, however, Aisha has had the most intriguing one. Initially, she auditioned for JYP Entertainment and even passed it. She was in line to become a member of TWICE, but she ended up leaving the company after 8 years of training.

Sihyeon, on the other hand, appeared on the reality television show Produce 101 and subsequently signed with Yuehua Entertainment. Onda also competed in Mnet's reality television competition, Idol School. E:U was the first trainee under Yuehua Entertainment. Sihyeon and Yiren took part in another survival show before their debut, Produce 48.

EVERGLOW's dazzling debut

EVERGLOW took the K-pop world by storm since their debut itself. Their first single album, Arrival of EVERGLOW, debuted and peaked at number six on the Gaon Album Chart and sold over 23,000 copies as of September 2019 and sold 5,000 copies in the US. The title track of the album, Bon Bon Chocolat, further put EVERGLOW into the limelight. This catchy and fun song debuted and peaked at number five on the prestigious Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Building on the success of their debut, EVERGLOW released their second single album, Hush, on August 19, 2019. The lead single, Adios, made a significant impact, debuting and peaking at an impressive number two on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. Moreover, all three songs from the album made waves on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. Both Hush and You Don't Know Me debuted and peaked at numbers eight and 10, respectively.

Advertisement

Due to their immense popularity, EVERGLOW won their first music show award, solidifying their position in the industry. The rookie group’s instant success remains one of the most memorable underdog stories. Moreover, they continued to consistently maintain their stance against all competition. Additionally, they offer a distinct sound in the K-pop world, which is the main reason behind their relevance.

Tours by EVERGLOW

EVERGLOW began The Everlasting Tour in the USA, announced on January 21, 2020, and saw the group kick off their journey in Dallas, Texas, on March 6, followed by performances in Atlanta, Chicago, Jersey City, and Los Angeles. They made history by performing at the Saranghae KSA K-pop Festival 2022 in Jeddah, becoming the first girl group ever to grace the stage in Saudi Arabia. Later, in August, they achieved another milestone by hosting a solo concert in Almaty, marking the first time a K-pop group held such an event in Kazakhstan.

EVERGLOW released their fourth single album All My Girls and its title track Slay, along with its music video, on August 18, 2023, after almost 1 year and 6 months of hiatus. Subsequently, the K-pop group embarked on their second tour, All My Girls, which unfolded in two legs. The first leg, held in November 2023, spanned ten stops across the United States, with an additional show in Mexico City. The tour's second leg took place in January 2024 in Europe.

More recently, the K-pop group hosted their fan meeting on January 13, 2024, in Hong Kong. Moreover, EVERGLOW is set to perform a two-concert tour in Japan scheduled for April and May.

Everglow's philanthropy

Not just in the music scene, but EVERGLOW has been heavily involved with the United Nations to bring about a positive change. In August 2021, the K-pop band collaborated with UNICEF on the Promise campaign, aimed at promoting global peace and enhancing the well-being of children worldwide.

With the release of their song Promise, they also revealed a dance challenge and encouraged participants to record videos dancing to the song's choreography. For each individual who participated in the challenge, UNICEF pledged to donate a Superhero Pack to children, which included essential items such as polio and measles vaccines, as well as anti-malaria insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

Advertisement

EVERGLOW has been a formidable force in the K-pop scene and continues to make ripples through their music. There is more to come from the group which will keep the fans excited and anticipating more. Which song from the group is your favorite?