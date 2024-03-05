POLL: ITZY, aespa, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and more; VOTE for best 4th Gen K-pop girl group

In the ever-evolving landscape of K-pop's fourth generation, a plethora of girl groups has emerged, each bringing its unique flair to the industry. As fans, critics, and enthusiasts closely follow the rise of these groups, a thrilling poll has surfaced, inviting K-pop aficionados to cast their votes for the best 4th Gen girl group.

The contenders in this fierce battle include ITZY, aespa, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, IVE, EVERGLOW, NMIXX, Kep1er, and STAYC. Fans are grappling with the challenge of selecting their favorite among these powerhouses, considering factors like musical prowess, stage presence, and overall impact on the K-pop scene.

ITZY, known for their bold and energetic performances, competes with aespa, the avatars of the futuristic universe, while NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM bring a fresh perspective to the competition. (G)I-DLE, LOONA, IVE, EVERGLOW, NMIXX, Kep1er, and STAYC add their own unique flavors to the mix, showcasing the diverse talent within the 4th Gen landscape.

As fans eagerly cast their votes, the anticipation builds to see which group will emerge victorious in this battle of popularity and talent.

