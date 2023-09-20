EXCLUSIVE: EVERGLOW dish on new single SLAY, favorite title track, message for Indian FOREVERs and more

EVERGLOW recently made their long-awaited comeback after 1 year and 8 months with their 4th single album ALL MY GIRLS and title track SLAY. The two other tracks on the album are Oh Ma Ma God and Make Me Feel which declare the different genres of the group! They sat down for a chat with Pinkvilla to talk about making their comeback after so long, how they felt after seeing fans and more!

Here is our chat with EVERGLOW!

After 1 year and 8 months, how does it feel to be back on stage again? Did you notice any difference?

E:U: It was a truly touching and emotional moment. Despite the long hiatus, I was thankful to our fans for waiting for our return, and I was determined to become a singer that they can be proud of. It has now been five years since our debut and the fact that we can exhibit a much more composed and mature stage is something that is different from our earlier years.

SIHYUN: During our last promotion, PIRATE, most of our performances did not allow audiences, so we couldn’t see them from the stage. However, with this recent comeback, we had the opportunity to meet our fans and perform while hearing their cheers. This was the best part of this comeback and something that was different from the previous one.

Out of the 3 tracks in the new single ALL MY GIRLS, which is each member’s favorite song and why?

E:U: My favorite is ‘Oh Ma Ma God.’ It is a song that is filled with a lot of affection because it did require a great deal of consideration from the very beginning during the conceptualization of the song. So it holds a special place in my heart compared to other songs I've written lyrics to in the past.

SIHYUN: In this album, ‘Oh Ma Ma God’ is my favorite. The lovely lyrics and vibe really are my cup of tea.

MIA: I chose ‘Oh Ma Ma God’ because it really highlights each of the member’s charming voices.

ONDA: My favorite song from this album is ‘Oh Ma Ma God’. I think the lyrics, written by E:U, are lovely, and the melody has a feel-good quality to it that I really enjoy.

AISHA: ‘SLAY’ is my favorite song from this album. I personally love the sexy yet cool vibe of the song.

YIREN: ‘Oh Ma Ma God’ is my favorite. I love the melody, and the lyrics are so dreamy and beautiful that I feel healed every time I listen to it. Plus, it is something different from EVERGLOW’s usual image, so I appreciate how it showcases a different side of us.

Advertisement

What does SLAY represent to the group? What message should FOREVERs take from it?

MIA: It's a song that ended our hiatus of a year and eight months, so I would say it is a hopeful song for us. It eased our worries and anxieties, and I believe it can do the same for FOREVERs. I hope it inspires them to let go of their concerns, find confidence, and muster the courage to live confidently. It's a song for both FOREVER and EVERGLOW!

AISHA: It was a song I was confident about, especially considering the lengthy wait for this album. It feels like a fresh start for EVERGLOW. I hope that, after listening to this song, FOREVERs can always stay confident and give self-love. I want to be a source of strength and energy for them more than anything else.

From its debut days, EVERGLOW has always been a powerhouse for their choreography and energetic songs, what’s your secret?

SIHYUN: I think it comes from the amount of practice that we do even during our hiatus.

YIREN: Even during hiatus, we make sure to stay fit, and the fact that we have been dancing for a long period of time allows us to maintain that energy for our performance.

What’s next in the plan for EVERGLOW?

E:U: Our next plan is the EVERGLOW U.S. tour. I hope to make appearances on shows and potentially even produce our own content if we get a chance to do so.

MIA: Currently our main focus right now is the upcoming U.S. tour, where we aim to meet as many FOREVERs as possible. Please stay tuned for more exciting things to come in the future!

Which is your favorite comeback track and why?

E:U: ‘SLAY’ is my favorite. I put a lot of effort into finding my unique color in this song, and it's extra special because our fans recognize and appreciate it.

MIA: ‘Bon Bon Chocolat’ holds a special place in my heart because it was our debut song and through which we met FOREVERs for the first time.

ONDA: I chose ‘LA DI DA’ because I love that delicate feeling of the lyrics and I can’t forget the first time I learned the scorpion performance!

Advertisement

Is there a concept you haven’t tried and are excited to give it a go? If yes, why?

SIHYUN: While we've mainly showcased powerful concepts, if given the opportunity, we'd like to explore dreamy or bright concepts as well. I think it is something that fans would be curious to see, and I believe we could bring a different vibe to the stage.

ONDA: We haven't had the chance to try seasonal concepts yet, so I would like to experiment with concepts like cool summer songs or Christmas songs!

After being in the industry for 4 years, what would you say is the best part of being a K-pop idol?

E:U: Being able to receive love from fans is the best part. I believe I’m able to carry on because FOREVERs are always by my side, even during times of trouble or when I’m feeling down. I want to become an artist who can give them strength as well.

ONDA: This aspect can be seen as both an advantage and a disadvantage of being an idol, but I think it’s the fact that I can exert some type of influence on others. Overall, I think this is more of an advantage because as we prepare for our albums and perform on stage, we put our best effort into energizing our audience. So I think the best part of being an idol is that I can bring positivity and energy to many people.

How do you unwind after a stressful schedule?

SIHYUN: When I have time to sleep, I try to go to sleep as early as possible to give my skin a rest.

AISHA: I look for sources of relaxation and happiness, such as videos of cute cats and panda bears. I watch plenty of uplifting videos and listen to feel-good music.

Which artists are in your playlist nowadays?

MIA: Lately, I've been exploring J-pop songs recommended by algorithms, and I've been listening to songs from a Japanese artist named YUURI.

AISHA: Currently, I've been revisiting Katy Perry's songs. They have a vibrant energy that uplifts my spirits.

Advertisement

Do you prefer vocal-forward songs or choreography-forward songs?

ONDA: It's difficult to choose between the two. Choreography-forward songs are fun to work on because performance is our team's speciality. On the other hand, songs that emphasize vocals have their own unique charm because all our members have diverse tones and vocal skills. So, I'd like to choose both.

YIREN: I have to choose both. When working on our songs, we always put a lot of effort into both choreography and vocals to capture EVERGLOW's distinctive style.

What would you say to your Indian FOREVERs who are dying to meet you?

AISHA: Thank you for all your support, and we will go visit you very soon!

YIREN: To all our Indian FOREVERs who have waited for us, we miss you so much! Thank you for your support from afar. If we have the opportunity, we would love to visit India, meet you in person, and have a great time together!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 8TURN dives into details about UNCHARTED DRIFT, name BTS’ V, EXO’s Baekhyun as role models and more