EXO’s Suho is all set to hold his first-ever solo concert across the globe. The concert will focus primarily on the Asian cities and the tour is named, SU:HOME. Moreover, the dates and locations of the performances have also been released, increasing the anticipation among fans.

EXO's Suho reveals dates and locations for his concert tour

On April 5, 2024, the dates and locations for EXO’s Suho’s upcoming concert have been revealed. This marks the artist’s first-ever solo concert being held across various cities. The Asia concert tour is titled SU:HOME and will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, where the artist will perform for two days, May 25 and May 26, 2024. Following that, the artist is set to perform in other cities across different countries.

Suho's upcoming tour schedule includes performances in Manila, Philippines on June 22, 2024, Hong Kong, China on July 6, 2024, Taipei, Taiwan on July 13, 2024, Bangkok, Thailand on July 20, 2024, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Tickets for most shows are already sold out, showcasing the artist's huge popularity in Asia. Additional shows may be added due to the overwhelming response.

More about EXO's Suho and future activities

Suho, born Kim Junmyeon, debuted as a member and leader of EXO in the year 2012. The artist made his much anticipated solo debut on March 30, 2020, with the release of his extended play titled Self-Portrait. However, Suho has also ventured into the world of acting and appeared in shows such as One Way Trip, The Universe's Star, Rich Man, Middle School Girl A, and How Are U Bread. Most recently, he appeared in the K-drama Behind Your Touch in 2023. Moreover, in 2024, he will star in the historical series titled Missing Crown Prince.

Suho has also explored theatrical acting in his career. He impressed the audience with his performance in the musical The Man Who Laughs in 2018. Furthermore, he took on another musical role in Mozart! in 2023 at the Sejong Center in Seoul.

