Did Jung Kyung Ho exit upcoming drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin with Seol In Ah? Here’s why netizens think so

Jung Kyung Ho, a well-known face in the Korean film and TV industry confirmed his upcoming project a few weeks earlier. The actor was announced to lead the upcoming drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin, alongside Business Proposal actress Seol In Ah, who was also positively reviewing her offer. However, a recent update from the Hospital Playlist actor hints at him exiting the legal drama.

Has Jung Kyung Ho stepped down from Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin?

On April 5, Jung Kyung Ho appeared in a video on PD Na Young Seok’s YouTube channel, where he reunited with his Hospital Playlist co-stars Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Jeon Mi So.

The video captured the stars engaged in meaningful conversations while leisurely catching up over a table filled with food and drinks.

During an interaction, Jung Kyung Ho was asked, if many of his projects didn’t make it. In response, he said, “ I collapsed. There were many cases when a particular project didn’t work out. I heard there are six or seven of them already.”

Producer-director Shin Won Ho who helmed Hospital Playlist echoed the actor saying, “There are many times when a good writer, actor, and director are hired for a project, but still they fail because they don’t work out at the end.”

The Crash Course in Romance actor further stated, “Sometimes I suddenly feel lost. It’s really a shame because the script was really good. Maybe, I will just take a rest this year.”

This conversation part from the YouTube video quickly gained attention among the fans who were eagerly anticipating the actor’s next drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin.

Since, this is the only drama announced so far, where Jung Kyung Ho was confirmed to star, many netizens think his statement suggests that he might have withdrawn from the role.

Another rumor also stemmed from this video, that perhaps the production for the drama didn’t work out or it was canceled due to some reason.

Though it’s just speculation at the moment, and nothing can be confirmed until the actor’s management team or the drama’s production reveals further updates.

Other details about Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin

Meanwhile, Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin is a legal drama that will revolve around the life of compassionate and hardworking lawyer Noh Moo Jin as he meets diverse clients and deals with his workplace conflicts.

Jung Kyung Ho’s agency Management Allum announced in last year, that the actor would be taking on the role of the labor attorney, while actress Seol In Ah was in talks to join him as the female lead.

K-drama watchers especially anticipate this drama as it will be helmed by filmmaker Yim Soo Rye, who previously directed acclaimed films like Little Forest (2018) and The Whistleblower (2014). In addition, it will also be the new project from screenwriter Kim Bo Tong, who earlier delivered the renowned Netflix show D.P.

Amid the latest buzz, fans eagerly await further updates from the actor and the drama’s team.

