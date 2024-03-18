Flex x Cop has been officially announced to receive a second season following the success of the first. Moreover, the leading cast, Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun are also in talks to reprise their roles in the K-drama. It has been reported that the script for season 2 is already being written by the screenwriter of the show.

Flex x Cop renewed for Season 2

On March 18, 2024, a member of the production team confirmed that production for the second season of Flex x Cop has received a green light. Season 2 is in full throttle even before the first season has ended. The screenwriter of the show, Kim Ba Da, has already started to work on the story and write a fresh new script for the second installation. Moreover, the esteemed cast members, Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun are in discussions to return for the second season and take on their respective roles in the show.

The K-drama has received a lot of viewership in South Korea since its release. The show’s unique plot and the stellar cast ensemble have particularly attracted more audiences. Additionally, the series also broke into double-digit ratings in one of the episodes last month and continues to maintain a steady rating. Due to its phenomenal performance, the series was bound to receive a new season.

Flex x Cop plot and cast details

Apart from Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun, the cast of the series includes Kang Sang Jun, Kim Shin Bi, Jang Hyun Sung, Kwak Shi Yang, and more. Directed by Kim Jae Hong, the show is written by Kim Ba Da. Scheduled for 16 episodes, the show airs every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 KST. The next episodes will be the finale of the show, which will premiere on March 22 and March 23, 2024.

The narrative centers on Jin Yi Soo, the third-generation heir of a chaebol who has everything readily at his disposal. Due to his privilege, he leads an immature and impulsive life. However, circumstances force him into a case that gradually alters his perspective. He gets assigned to the violent investigation team of the police, which focuses on catching robbers. Assigned to work under the guidance of Detective Lee Kang Hyun, a committed and diligent officer, Yi Soo begins a transformative journey.

