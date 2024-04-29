One Piece Zoro: New Novel Set Announced; Everything We Know So Far

The One Piece franchise seems to be enjoying its dream run over the last two years. After the success of the live-action, and Gear 5 breaking the internet, the series has come up with yet another venture for the fans. This week brought major updates on One Piece Zoro, the novel series. Without any further ado, here is all you need to know about this new venture.

One Piece Novel Zoro: Official Announcement

As reported by Comicbook, the news comes directly from Shueisha, confirming that One Piece's fan-favorite character, Zoro, will be getting his own novel series. The story will be written by Jun Esaka and will take a look at the adventures and life of Roronoa Zoro. While the first look of the novel has not been released, the makers were quick to announce the release date of the first chapter.

One Piece Novel Zoro Chapter 1: Release Date

As per the update, the final release date for One Piece Novel Zoro Chapter 1 will be June 4, 2024. Shueisha will be publishing the chapter in its official magazines. The final name of the publishing platform is yet to be revealed by the makers. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

More about Roronoa Zoro

Better known as the Pirate Hunter, Roronoa Zoro is one of the most beloved characters in One Piece besides the protagonist. Zoro, the Senior Officer of the Straw Hat pirates is also the right-hand man of Luffy, the captain of the team.

Not only is he a trained swordsman, but Zoro also aims to become one of the best swordsmen in the world. The history of One Piece tells us that Zoro had learned the art of the Three Sword Style from childhood in Shimotsuki Village. One of the strongest motivations of this character is noted to be a promise to his late childhood friend and rival, Kuina.

Along with this, he continues to become the strongest swordsman of all time. It will be interesting to see what the new novel holds in store for the story arc of Zoro.

*The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

