Flex X Cop's Ahn Bo Hyun reveals how Itaewon Class and My Name helped prepare for upcoming role

Flex X Cop is an upcoming K-drama starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hoon that is set to release on January 26. Anticipation for the mystery comedy runs high as both actors will be coming together after the success of Yumi's Cells. It tells the story of a rich heir of a conglomerate who becomes a detective to solve cases. Here is what Ahn Bo Hyun had to say about his upcoming role.

Flex X Cop starring Ahn Bo Hyun: Actor opens up about similarities with Itaewon Class and My Name's roles

Flex X Cop is Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hoon's latest K-drama which is set to release soon. Talking about his role as a rich businessman turned detective in the drama, Ahn Bo Hyun revealed that previous roles in Itaewon Class and My Name helped him to prepare for his latest. He commented that he played a business tycoon in Itaewon Class and a detective in My Name and so he had to bring out the strength of both the characters.

Flex X Cop: Release date, cast, plot and more

Flex X Cop will be premiering on January 26. The mystery romance stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun in the lead roles. Kim Shin Bi, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Sang Jun and Jang Hyun Sung will also be appearing as important characters.

The story revolves around the 3rd generation heir of a chaebol Jin Yi Soo. He has everything he wants at his fingers and is immature and rash. Due to circumstances he gets involved in a case and slowly starts to change. He joins the violent investigation team in the police which specializes in catching robbers. He is assigned to work under Detective Lee Kang Hyun who is a dedicated officer.

Flex X Cop is directed by Kim Jae Hong who is known for Reverant, Through the Darkness and more, and is written by Kim Ba Da who has worked in My Name.

