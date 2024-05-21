Frankly Speaking's Kang Han Na to appear as villain in Lee Junho starrer superhero drama Cashero; Reports

Cashero is a highly anticipated superhero K-drama which is set to release in 2025. Kang Han Na has been reported to be taking on the role of the villain in the upcoming project. Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hyang Gi, Kim Hye Joon, and Kim Byung Chul were confirmed to be taking on the main roles. Expectations run high as the Frankly Speaking star Kang Han Na joins the project.

Kang Han Na joined Lee Junho starrer Cashero

On May 21, it was reported that Kang Han Na would be joining the much-awaited series Cashero. The actor will be playing the villainess Joanna who is the daughter of a chaebol and creates tension in the story.

Kang Han Na is a talented actor who made her debut in 2013 with the series Miss Korea. She is known for her roles in hit series like Moon Lovers, Start Up, My Roommate is a Gumiho, and more. She is currently appearing in the romance comedy Frankly Speaking.

More about Cashero

Lee Junho will be taking on the role of Kang Sang Woong, an ordinary community center official who had a dream of buying his own house. One day he suddenly possesses supernatural power but along with that, he also starts to lose money. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Hye Joon will play Kang Sang Woong's girlfriend Kim Min Sook who is rational and analytical. Kim Byung Chul will appear as a lawyer with supernatural abilities and fight against people who are out to get people with supernatural powers. Kim Hyang Gi plays a rebel with supernatural powers.

Advertisement

Cashero is being directed by Lee Chang Min, who is also known for Welcome to Waikiki, Monthly Magazine Home, and more. The drama is adapted from the webtoon Cashero which is written by Lee Hoon and illustrated by No Hye Ok.