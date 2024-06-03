Kareena Kapoor Khan, the name itself conjures up images of impeccable style and effortless elegance. From her iconic Poo days to her trendsetting mommy looks and even her effortlessly elegant day-to-day outfits, the actress has ruled the fashion scene for over two decades. And guess what? Her reign continues!

All of Bebo’s casual and cool looks are unmatchable. She always knows just how to look supremely stunning. She was recently papped at outside her home, wearing a crisp and cool white buttoned-up shirt with pants. Let’s just have a proper look at her chill and stylish look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing in a casual ensemble:

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress loves to always create a fashionable mark and her white and beige OOTD was proof of the statement. The chic ensemble featured a classic white shirt with a traditional twist. Crafted in pure Mangalgiri cotton fabric sourced from Jaipur, this luxurious shirt was a total work of art.

It featured an up-down hem with a quirky hand-embroidered applique detail and embroidered cuffs. The Buckingham Murders actress’ pretty piece, from Nete, came with an affordable price tag of Rs. 7,490.

Crafted and printed by skilled artisans, this charming garment showcased the beauty of Indian craftsmanship. The oversized silhouette and asymmetrical hemline added a touch of fabulousness, while the elegant high neckline was a standout feature. The V-shaped neckline gave the shirt an androgynous appeal, making it a favorite among Gen-Z fashionistas.

The Jab We Met actress further paired her shirt with comfortably stylish high-waisted pants that looked just great. The dramatically wide-legged silhouette of the ankle-length pants also gave a well-thought-out appeal to her mesmerizing ensemble. She completed the stylish outfit with matching white formal loafers that looked all things alluring.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s flawless accessories and glam:

With limited accessories, Kareena gave her outfit minimalistic vibes. The accessory list included black dark-tinted sunglasses with a square-shaped frame. She also added delicate gold droplet earrings with matching rings on her fingers. These pieces added some much-needed bling factor to her modern ensembles without actually overpowering the same.

Last, Khan chose to tie her dark and luscious locks up and style them into an effortlessly elegant and manageable high bun. She also flaunted her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look, with some nourishing lip gloss and subtly blushed cheeks.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor’s stylish outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

