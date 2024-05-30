Due to dearth of content, the cinema owners have gone back to rely on the old feature films to bring in the audience to their properties. While the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to pull in the audience in Maratha Mandir, some single screens owners released Salman Khan-led Garv at their properties last week, which got respectable footfalls. Scaling things up further, the Imtiaz Ali-directed Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri re-released in cinema halls a couple of weeks back.

Rockstar re-release sells over 1 lakh tickets

What started as a token release on select properties, has gained momentum with a rise in showcasing on a day=to-day basis on demand from the audience. The Ranbir Kapoor led romantic saga has managed to rake in Rs 1.10 crore through its two week run at the box office in India. Even with the increase in showcasing, it’s a very limited release, and the results are promising for a 12 year old feature film.

The exhibitors have kept pricing under check, and over the 14 days period, Rockstar has been consumed on the big screen by 1.10 lakh people i.e. Rockstar re-release has sold over 1 lakh tickets in two-week period. Interestingly, the exhibitors are continuing with Rockstar in the 3rd week too and are expecting good footfalls through the weekend. At the moment, Rockstar is an exclusive release on PVRInox properties.

Rockstar out-numbers Tamasha and Jab We Met

The film re-released with Tamasha and Jab We Met, but neither of the two were able to match Rockstar. However, one must note that Jab We Met re-release had done very good numbers last year during the Valentines Day weekend. Over the last 13 years, Rockstar has managed to find itself an appeal among a wider set of audience, primarily the youth, and the results are visible in the footfalls. The business is of-course also happening due to the growth of Ranbir Kapoor’s stardom, with more and more demand to see RK in a raw and rugged avatar.

The film hit Rs 10 lakh on Thursday and the overall business by the end of 3rd week is expected to be around Rs 1.50 crore. Overall, Rockstar re-release is a success story, filling in the void in dry spell at BO. For those unaware, Rockstar was a semi-hit venture with lifetime box office of Rs 69 crore and seems to have aged better for today's audience than many films from that era. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

