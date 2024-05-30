Anne Hathaway Weight Loss Story: How She Lost 25 Pounds for Les Misérables

Anne Hathaway, the popular American actress, is known for her phenomenal acting and versatile roles in Hollywood movies. While the way she brings every role to life is applaudable, Anne Hathaway's weight loss transformation for the movies Les Misérables and The Dark Knight Rises proves that she steps out of her comfort zone to live the character she plays and bring justice to them. Anne lost about 25 pounds for her portrayal of Fantine, a tuberculosis-stricken girl in the musical movie Les Misérables. The sheer brilliance of the portrayal of the character made her earn massive recognition from fans and critics, thereby earning her some highly prestigious awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Who Is Anne Hathaway?

Anne Jacqueline Hathaway was born in New York City, US to Gerald, a labor attorney, and Kate, a former actress. She got intrigued with the stage and acting when she watched her mother perform as Fantine in the national tour of Les Misérables — Anne was only eight back then and watching her mother perform on stage ingrained the desire of becoming an actress into her. While her parents didn’t really like the idea, fate had another plan.

She started doing plays in school and sang soprano with the All-Eastern U.S. High School Honors Chorus at Carnegie Hall — after which, she landed a role in the Fox TV series, Get Real. Eventually, Anne rose to fame, with her brilliant performances in blockbuster movies, including The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries, Interstellar, Get Smart, Bride Wars, The Dark Knight Rises, and Les Miserables.

She is the recipient of various prestigious awards and is one of the most successful actors worldwide. Anne got married to Adam Shulman, an actor and businessman in 2012 and the couple has two kids, Jonathan and Jack.

Anne Hathaway Profile

Full Name: Anne Jacqueline Hathaway

Birthdate: November 12, 1982

Age: 41 years

Birthplace: New York City, U.S.

Occupation: Actress

Height: 5 ft 6 inches

Anne Hathaway’s drastic physical transformations took a toll on her well-being. Here’s everything we know about Anne Hathaway's fitness journey!

How Did Anne Hathaway Lose Weight?

In an interview, Anne revealed that she focused on an intense workout regimen, stunt training, and dancing five days a week to prepare herself for the role of Catwoman in the movie, The Dark Knight Rises. Further, Anne lost 25 pounds to play the film role of the character Fantine in Les Misérables.

She consumed a healthy, well-balanced diet and indulged in a rigorous weight routine to lose weight. Here’s a detailed overview of Anne Hathaway’s weight loss diet plan.



Anne Hathaway Diet Plan

Jackie Keller, Anne’s personal trainer, once revealed that the award-winning actress lost weight with an almost vegan and anti-inflammatory diet. Anne consumed nutritious food items, including avocados, sesame seeds, red and orange veggies, and almonds to maintain a healthy body. Plus, she filled her plate with antioxidant-rich foods like ginger, turmeric, yams, and dark leafy greens to give variety to her diet and lose weight healthily.

Even research supports the consumption of antioxidant-rich foods for a plethora of health benefits — they help boost gut health, prevent oxidative damage, boost kidney and liver functions, and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay ( 1 ). Addedly, an anti-inflammatory diet protects the body from various health concerns like heart diseases, neurocognitive decline, inflammation, and so on ( 2 ).

Further, Anne also upped her protein intake and introduced seitan and tempeh to her diet to build and strengthen muscles. A high-protein diet not only helps strengthen muscles but also aids in weight loss ( 3 ). Anne also added miso soup, brown rice salad, and vegetarian egg rolls to her meal plans when preparing for the movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

It’s a commonly known fact that our plates should be filled with veggies and fruits — they give plenty of nourishment to our bodies while also helping us maintain an ideal body weight — and that’s exactly what Hathaway did. Her coach once revealed that when she was filming for The Dark Knight Rises, half of the actress's plate was filled with vegetables, whereas the other half had protein and carbohydrates. Eating a nutritious diet laden with plenty of veggies and fruits helped her lose weight ( 4 ).

The Catwoman also made it a point to stay hydrated all the time — drinking enough water throughout the day is important to prevent dehydration and feel energetic, plus it can help one lose weight, too, when combined with a healthy diet ( 5 ).

The Devil Wears Prada actress ensured to eat soups and salad every day and consumed around 1500 to 1800 calories every day. When you are on a strict diet, it’s normal to have hunger cravings every now and then, but Anne was determined to get in shape for her role in the movie, so she snacked on low-fat peanut butter rolled with dried fruit on a thin, wholegrain bread.

While snacking is not harmless, choosing your snacks carefully is important. When on a weight loss diet, one should try to eat low-calorie snacks like dried fruits, fruits, yogurt, fox nuts, etc — avoid eating junk food like chips, french fries, pretzels, bakery products, cookies, candy, etc. for snacks.

She followed this diet for the Christopher Nolan movie, The Dark Knight Rises. For the role of Fantine, she resorted to a detox diet, which she later claimed was extreme and took a toll on her well-being. She followed a restrictive diet and consumed nothing but two pieces of oatmeal paste a day to lose tons of weight. Later on, she admitted that the diet was extreme and she ended up with pimples after following the diet. She confessed that the detox diet was a break from reality and wasn’t a comfortable feeling, but she had to do it to play the role powerfully.

Needless to say, her unwavering determination and resilience made the movie role seem so real that it’s still deeply far etched in everyone’s heart. However, it affected her mental health, and in an interview, she revealed that the physical transformation she had to go through along with changes in her personal life didn’t allow her to enjoy the success.

But now she is past the phase and consumes a balanced diet to maintain her shape, without thinking a lot about weight fluctuations.

In 2016, Anne shared a post on her social media account, saying that there is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever) — that bodies change and grow, and that there should be no disgrace if it takes a long time to lose weight.

A proponent of body positivity, Anne is truly the epitome of a powerful woman!



Anne Hathaway Workout Routine

Anne once revealed in an interview that she followed a rigorous workout regimen, including stunt training and dancing for the role of Catwoman. She still hits the gym and has maintained her fitness routine, but now that she is a mother, her training is not as intense as it was when she was filming for the movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Recently, her appearance at Venice’s Palazzo Ducale for the launch of the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry collection sparked some controversies over her looks. Fans raised concerns over her appearance, while some asked if she was on Ozempic. Anne herself hasn’t admitted the use of Ozempic, the famous weight loss drug among celebrities, to shed pounds.

What Motivated Anne Hathaway to Shed Pounds?

Anne Hathaway was motivated to bring life to the character, Fantine in the movie Les Misérables, which motivated her to lose weight.

Anne Hathaway Before And After Weight Loss Photos:

Before:

After:

Anne Hathaway's dramatic weight loss journey is nothing but remarkable. She didn’t take shortcut methods to lose weight. Instead, she adopted healthy lifestyle practices like eating a balanced diet and working out regularly to burn fat. But her weight loss diet for the movie Les Misérables was quite intense and impacted her mental health a lot. Nevertheless, her weight loss journey is a testament to hard work and determination and proves that everything is achievable if you fight hard for it. So, if you are on a weight loss diet, remember that good things take time, and focusing on healthy meals and working out regularly would most definitely help you get back in shape.

