5 Western styles of Kajol that reign supreme: Tailored looks to wrap dresses

Superstar Kajol is a bonafide pop-culture icon who is loved for her natural beauty and her authentic personality. When it comes to fashion, the nineties actress has consistently elevated her style game with sophisticated pieces that aptly reflect her effervescent aura. While she shines in traditional looks, the Lust Stories 2 actress can also carry a bold, western outfit with the same elegance and class.

To prove this, we have curated 5 of Kajol’s power-packed looks that best capture her chic and classic Western style.

Kajol’s monochrome trench coat dress is perfect to go from day to night in an effortless style

Kajol’s tailored black dress in a trench coat silhouette is timeless and impactful. The double-breasted and belted dress is super flattering and the sleeveless style with a slit at the back makes it appropriate for the warm weather too. The actress gave her look a nonchalant, modern flair with natural glam, her hair slicked back in a top knot.

She added a pair of hoop earrings and kept the ensemble monochromatic with black pointy heels and oversized sunglasses. Kajol's head-to-toe tailored and sleek black look is giving us serious lady Sherlock vibes but sassier.

Kajol’s coffee-colored one-shoulder dress is a sumptuous brew of glamor and poise

For her appearance on Koffee with Karan with her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji, Kajol pulled all the stops and stunned us with a sensuous one-shoulder gown, featuring a fitted mermaid silhouette and a sculpted neckline. Styled with minimal accessories and matching platform heels, the dress that’s from London-based label Safiyaa, made a sultry statement and hugged her curves in all the right places.

Kajol complemented the coffee-brown look with side-swept, voluminous wavy hair, radiant skin, soft, brown smokey eyes, and nude-brown lips.

Kajol’s three-piece blazer look with an artsy print is groovy yet polished

The Salaam Venky actress attended an art event donning a three-piece set from Anamika Khanna’s bridge-to-luxury brand AK-OK. The set of maxi skirts, bralette tops, and blazers was on the theme for the event with its abstract print of vibrant yellow and blue color splashes, popping out against black brush strokes on a white canvas.

Kajol glammed up her outfit with textured, wind-swept wavy hair and muted make-up with nude pink lips. She paired her artful attire with black trapeze-heeled sandals, assorted rings, and a solid gold choker.

Lady in red, Kajol’s satin wrap dress will make you stand out from the crowd

Wrap dresses are a must-have addition to a Western wardrobe. And when done in striking red like this, it will undoubtedly turn heads your way. Kajol’s sizzling satin look is from pret label 431-88 by Shweta Kapur and boasts of classic wrapover silhouette with a wide tie-up belt.

The scarlet dress is completed with gold accessories of stacked rings, hoop earrings, and statement cuffs that cinch the dramatic cuffs of the dress. On her feet, Kajol wore a pair of silver platform heels with ankle straps.

The Sarzameen actress went with a wide-eyed look that was achieved with minimal eye makeup and fluttery lashes. Peachy blush and nude-pink lips completed her glowing glam.

Kajol exudes bohemian charm in a breezy co-ord and antique silver jewelry

Kajol’s sported winged eyeliner and a glossy peach pout. Her sleek luscious tresses were left open and parted in the middle to softly frame her face. While the co-ord has a western silhouette, its unique embellishments and accessories give the look an off-beat, ethnic touch.

Kajol's ability to seamlessly transition between different Western styles speaks volumes about her versatile fashion sense. She continues to inspire us with her impeccable attires, proving that she is not only a powerhouse performer but also a genuine fashionista who can effortlessly rock any look, be it traditional or contemporary.

Which one of Kajol’s western-chic looks are you loving? Share your views with us in the comments.

