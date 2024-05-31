Turbo box office collections: Mammootty led film gross Rs. 58 Crore Worldwide in First Week

If Turbo continues on a similar trajectory, it could aim for a final box office gross of Rs. 40 crore in Kerala.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on May 31, 2024  |  12:59 PM IST |  5.9K
Mammootty in Turbo (image courtesy of Mammootty Kampany)

Malayalam film Turbo posted strong numbers in its first extended week, with a gross of just under Rs. 30 crore at the Indian box office in eight days. Additionally, it raked in USD 3.40 million (Rs. 28.50 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 58 crore.

The Mammootty headlined film took off with the highest first day of the year in Kerala and closed the extended week with Rs. 25 crore plus. The film had a very good hold on Monday but the subsequent weekdays saw drops a bit on the higher side. The trend mirrors that of another Mammootty film, Bheeshma Parvam (2022), which grossed Rs. 31 crore in its first extended week and concluded just under Rs. 47 crore. If Turbo continues on a similar trajectory, it could aim for a final total of Rs. 40 crore in Kerala.

The box office collections of Turbo at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 7.35 crore
Friday - Rs. 4.25 crore
Saturday - Rs. 4.65 crore
Sunday - Rs. 5 crore
Monday - Rs. 2.75 crore
Tuesday - Rs. 2.25 crore
Wednesday - Rs. 1.75 crore
Thursday - Rs. 1.50 crore

Total - Rs. 29.50 crore

Turbo marks another success for the Malayalam film industry, which is experiencing perhaps its best year ever at the box office. This year has already seen five blockbuster releases, including the all-time blockbuster Manjummel Boys, and the year is not even halfway through. Turbo is a definite hit and has the potential to become a super hit, depending on its performance in the second week and beyond.

The territorial breakdown for the worldwide box office collections of Turbo is as follows:

Area Gross
Kerala Rs. 25.20 Cr. 
Karnataka Rs. 2.40 Cr. 
Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.00 Cr. 
Rest of India Rs. 0.90 Cr. 
   
INDIA Rs. 29.50 Cr. 
   
OVERSEAS USD 3,400,000 
(Rs. 28.50 Cr.) 
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 58.00 Cr. 

ALSO READ: Highest grossing Malayalam films in India - Aavesham Third, Four films from 2024 in Top Six

