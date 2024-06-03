Decoding top 3 scenes from Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram: Rolex entry to Ghost Unmasking

In October 2020, Lokesh Kanagaraj, a die-hard fan of Kamal Haasan, got an opportunity to work with his idol for a film, tentatively titled KH232. The film, which was later titled Vikram, released 18 months later, in June 2022, and was a blockbuster hit. The film is also the second feature that is part of the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU for short.

Vikram has Kamal Haasan playing the eponymous character, who is a black-squad agent, involved in fighting for a drug-free society. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie and even Suriya in an extended cameo role. On June 3rd, this year, the film celebrates its second year of release. Commemorating the occasion, the makers of the film shared a poster of the film via social media along with the caption:

“Celebrating two amazing years of #Vikram! A film that sets new standards in cinema. Kudos to the team and fans for this unforgettable journey”

Check out the post below:

The top three scenes from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

1. Rolex introduction

Arguably the most memorable scene from the 2022 action flick Vikram was the tail-end sequence where the drug lord Rolex, played by Suriya was introduced. Although it was just a cameo role, Suriya’s portrayal of the character won hearts, with fans eagerly waiting to see the actor in the role yet again.

Having done a major drug bust, Vikram is sure that he has scraped just the tip of a large network, and boy, was he right. A week after the drug bust, the local peddlers convened in Mumbai to meet with their boss, Rolex. While they waited in a warehouse, Rolex entered with a barrage of cars. He was surrounded by bodyguards, and was seen carrying a portable speaker with him as well. Furthermore, he also carried a machete with him.

As soon as the drug lord sat down, the local heads of the distribution channel spoke about why they got caught and who was the reason behind it. Following this, one of Rolex’s henchmen advised him to restart distribution, rather than trying to hunt down the people who got them caught. However, Rolex does not appreciate the advice and beheads him on the spot.

Further, he told the men gathered there that no one shall address him by his name, rather should call him ‘sir’. He then told them how it took him 27 years to build the empire he has today, and how he built it with zero help whatsoever. He concluded by saying he will start anew and build everything from scratch, and also placed a bounty on the heads of Amar, Vikram and Dilli (Karthi’s character from Kaithi).

In a scene spanning just 6 minutes, Suriya’s electrifying performance helps leave the mark that Rolex is a force to be reckoned with. He establishes not just his journey, but also his character who does not like to hear no for an answer, with dialogues like “Call me sir. Yes, sir. Okay, sir. JUST sir”. Adding on to the experience is the tremendous background score by Anirudh Ravichander, all of which combine to give one of the most thrilling cinematic experiences in recent times.

2. Ghost Unmasking

The interval block of the scene, now fondly called ‘The Ghost Unmasking’ by fans is a scene that is sure to evoke goosebumps. Until this scene, Kamal Haasan’s character has been hiding behind a mask, and operating under the name of Karnan.

The scene features Kamal Haasan’s character, who has just kidnapped a corrupt politician from his daughter’s wedding being chased by Fahadh Faasil’s character Amar, who has been hired by the Tamil Nadu Government to find out who the masked man really is. Amar, who is a member of the black squad, has suspicions that the masked man is Vikram, the head of the Black Squad in its inaugural year. However, the only sure-shot way to find out was to have the mask removed.

Following an intense fight sequence against the politician’s goons, as the masked man is about to leave, Amar delivers an energetic monologue, where he calls the masked man a coward for hiding under the mask. He also mentioned that he knows who the masked man really is, and the Vikram he knew from the squad and admired was not a coward to hide under a mask. Listening to this, Vikram unmasks himself, and openly challenges Vijay Sethupathi’s character Sandhanam, highlighting that the fight was on.

Undoubtedly, the scene is a fan-favorite one, and is one of the many exhilarating scenes in the film.

3. Valliammal the househelp is Agent Tina

While having shown the shrewdness and reflexes of Kamal Haasan’s househelp Valliammal, nothing was said in particular about her. That was until the second half. In the second half, following the Ghost Unmasking, Vijay Sethupathi’s henchmen realize that the only way to get to Vikram is through his grandson.

So in the middle of the night they break into Vikram’s house while he is not there. The shrewd Valliammal, who listens to some chatter outside, quickly wakes up, and forces Vikram’s daughter-in-law inside a safety vault of the house. She then reveals herself to be Agent Tina, a member of the inaugural black squad headed by Vikram, and reports the breaking in to her leader, who asks her to hold on until he gets back home.

Following this is one of the most intense fight sequences in the entire film, where Agent Tina fights off several thugs all on her own. She uses everything she can find, including flower pots and kitchen forks. However, she is slain in between the fight. The scene is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining ones in the entire film, and is sure to bring the audience to the edge of their seats, even during rewatches.

