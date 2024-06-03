Aranmanai 4 OTT Release: Here's where you can watch Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna's comedy-drama

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna's horror comedy Aranmanai 4 was one of the most anticipated releases from the Tamil industry. The flick, helmed by Sundar C was released theatrically on May 3, 2024, and created a huge record for any Tamil film in 2024, as it earned over 100 crores at the box office.

Now, in a recent update, Aranmanai 4 is all set to make its huge presence on OTT. The makers have locked the deal for its OTT premiere and the announcement on the same is out. Have a look!

Aranamanai 4 to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

The official streaming platform took to Instagram and shared a poster of Aranamanai 4, announcing its OTT release. The poster was shared with the caption: “Soon. Aranmanai 4 Coming Soon on Disney + Hotstar. #Aranmanai4.” The horror drama will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages respectively with English subtitles.

As per early speculations, it is said that the flick will be making its debut on the OTT platform on June 7, 2024. However, no official confirmation has been shared by the makers or the OTT platform owners.

More about Aranmanai 4

The horror film is a sequel to Aranmanai 3, which was released in 2021 and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, and Santhosh Prathap in key roles. Aranmanai 4 also stars Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and others in prominent roles.

Produced by renowned actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, under the name Avni Cinemax, the soundtrack of the horror comedy was composed by the musical duo Hiphop Tamizha.

The horror-comedy was originally scheduled to be released on April 26, 2024, however, owing to unidentified circumstances, the developers pushed it back to May 3, 2024. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu with the title Baak.

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming films

Tamannaah is now preparing for her intriguing thriller Odela-2, a follow-up to the 2022 film Odela Railway Station. The film was directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu in cooperation.

Supporting actors in the thriller include Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.

