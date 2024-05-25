EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid gears up for OTT debut with Maharaj on June 14

Over the last 4 years, Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid, has trained himself to make an acting debut in the Indian Film Industry. The actor signed on with India’s leading production house, Yash Raj Films, for their ambitious drama, Maharaj, which is set against the backdrop of the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. The film was wrapped up in October 2023, and soon after, the makers announced their decision to bring the film on Netflix. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Maharaj is all set for it’s premiere in June 2024.

Maharaj is all set to premiere on June 14, 2024 on Netflix

According to sources close to the development, Maharaj will premiere on June 14, 2024. “YRF and Aditya Chopra have great faith in the content of Maharaj, and believes that Netflix will push the film further to a global audience. They along with Netflix are all set to launch the film digitally on June 14, 2024. A crisp marketing campaign is put in place for Maharaj,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the trailer of Maharaj will be out around June 5, followed a 9-day gap leading to the release. "Being an OTT release, Netflix has strategically devised a short pre-release campaign. The major push will come post the release when the content does the talking and creates more points for conversation," the source added.

Maharaj set to be YRF's 3rd direct to digital project after Romantics and Railway Men

Maharaj is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who last directed the Rani Mukerji-led Hichki for Yash Raj Films. Maharaj also features Sharvari, Jaideep Ahlawata, and Shalini Pandey in key roles. The film will be the third direct-to-digital project for Yash Raj Films after Romantics and The Railway Men. The film features Junaid as a journalist, who takes on the men in power position. He also has Love Today remake lined up for release, which is produced by Aamir Khan.

We reached out to YRF, who remained unavailable for comment.

