Loved Manoj Tiwari’s Hind Ke Sitara song from Panchayat 3? Know roots of this folk sohar originating from lanes of Bihar

TVF casually dropped a Manoj Tiwari song in Panchayat 3 and the entire internet is going crazy about it. Hind Ke Sitara is a banger filled with dholaks, tabla, manjeera, and a beat that is irresistible. Netizen’s obsession with it is really justified and we aren’t even complaining. But do you know that it is actually a folk song that has been picked up from lanes of Bihar?

Everything you need to know about Panchayat 3 viral song

Sung by Bhojpuri veteran and now-politician Manoj Tiwari, the track features in one of the episodes of the recently released TVF series Panchayat 3. It is going viral primarily by the name of Ae Raja Ji and is a folk track from a genre called ‘sohar’ originating from Bihar.

The version used in Panchayat 3 is very close to the original Sohar and the Panchayat composer Anurag Saikia has mostly left it untouched and has just remastered it for a better experience. For the unversed, this viral song in reference is originally composed and written by Bhojpuri veteran Gayatri Thakur Vyas.

Who is Gayatri Thakur Vyas?

The Man of the Hour is based out of Bihar’s Buxar and originally released this song by the name of ‘Hamara Bujhata Babua DM Hoehen’. All his life Vyas has been singing folk songs in stage shows and private albums and was honored by former Indian President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam with the title of ‘Ramayan Samrat’ (Emperor of the Ramayana) for his exceptional work in promoting Bhojpuri culture and spirituality.

Not just Hind Ke Sitara, but several other Sohars have also made their way to mainstream pop culture. Remember Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia’s song Dhan- Dhan Bhaag Lalanwa sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan? It was also a Sohar revamped from the original Bhojpuri folklore Jug Jug Jiya Su Lalanwa.

What is a Sohar?

For those who don’t know Sohar is a popular folk style of music in Bihar. It is closely associated with the birth of a child in a family, making it an important social event. Like other forms of folk music in Bihar, Sohar songs were rarely written solely; instead, they are deeply connected to society and its various events. When a child is born, Sohar songs are joyfully sung to celebrate this significant occasion and are an integral part of the cultural fabric of Bihar.

Did you also like the Panchayat 3’s Sohar? Tell us @pinkvilla We are all ears and eyes.

