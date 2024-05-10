Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Review: Wes Ball's visual wonder hits it out of the park in its third act

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball and starring Owen Teague and Freya Allen continues 3 centuries after Caesar's death. The story focuses on how Noa saves apes of his Eagle Clan, who have been captured by Caesar Proximus.

Plot:

The story of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes continues years after Caesar's death. The apes have split into numerous clans. Noa (Owen Teague) is part of the Eagle Clan. Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) is the leader of a rogue clan, who twists Caesar's teachings. Caesar was never against humans but Proximus Caesar asks all the apes to never trust humans, and Noa happens to overhear it.

In a series of events, Proximus Caesar burns down Noa's village and captures a number of apes from the Eagle Clan. Noa, after gaining consciousness, sets out to search for other apes from his clan. He meets Raka, who introduces him to the actual teachings of Caesar. He also tells Noa that Caesar was actually brought up by a human. While Noa is not entirely convinced, an incident changes his views about the humans, for the better. Noa, along with Raka and a human, Mae (Freya Allan), goes about finding Proximus' clan. The story that follows, shows how Noa re-establishes the Eagle Clan. Also, we know more about the truths and agendas of humans.

What Works For Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is a visual wonder. It totally immerses you in the world of the apes. The world building is excellent and so is the storytelling. The chase sequences and action sequences are shot with great precision. Every scene screams of grandeur. The motion capture is done seamlessly. The ape film is high on emotions and that acts as one of the film's greatest strengths. You keep rooting for Noa. The film ends on a high and makes you immediately want to watch the next part.

What Doesn't Work For Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has slight pacing issues, especially in the first hour of the film where not much is really happening. The movie gets into its own, once Noa reaches Proximus' Camp. There are few liberties taken, that make the movie little less gritty and compelling than what it could have been.

Watch the Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer

Performances in Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

All the actors who essay the role of the apes in the film do a commendable job, be it Owen Teague, Kevin Durand or Peter Macon. Motion capture is seamless. Freya Allan as Mae does very well in her interesting role.

Final Verdict of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is visually stunning, has great world building and ends on a high. Those who love Planet Of The Apes films, should also like Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.

