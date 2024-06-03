Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been one of the most beloved fashion icons in Bollywood. This is of course because of her incomparably fabulous style game. The OG ‘Poo’ of Bollywood knows exactly how to leave onlookers mesmerized with her stellar outfit choices.

In fact, the actress has not been a trendsetter just in India but also abroad, and the viral Asoka makeup trend is a testimony of the same!

Bebo’s airport looks are unmissable, too, as she always looks stunning. She was recently papped at the airport where she was spotted wearing a pretty printed midi dress. Let’s just have a closer look at her super stylish look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing in recent airport look:

The Crew actress is known for her ability to turn heads with incomparable airport picks, and her recent white-based stylish airport look was proof of her fashion supremacy. This sassy outfit featured was the Norja paisley print midi dress, from the Isabel Marant label. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress' airport piece, made from silk, also featured a ruffled neckline with tie fastenings that gave her outfit a rather sultry twist. It even had elegant full-blouson sleeves. We loved the drawstring at the waist of the outfit, too!

Advertisement

The chic pick also had a rather free-flowing and oversized silhouette. The blue paisley print on the Jaane Jaan actress’ dress elevated the whole look. It served pure elegance and style merged with comfort.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s flawless accessories and glam:

Kapoor completed her airport outfit with high-end cream and black leather CC cap-toe ballet flats with bows that made her outfit look effortlessly chic, comfortable, and all things classy. For accessories, Kareena kept her choices limited to give her outfit minimalistic vibes.

The list included dark-tinted Rayban’s Unisex Polarised Square Grey Sunglasses worth Rs. 11,490. She also added delicate gold droplet earrings with matching rings on her fingers.

But that’s not all, The Buckingham Murders actress also included the Bottega Veneta orange Intrecciato Leather Large Cesta Tote bag. This tote bag, which was meticulously made from leather with a side of iconic Italian craftsmanship and signature Intrecciato weave, was the best pick for traveling. It came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 4,33,996.

Last but not least, Khan chose to tie her dark and luscious locks up and style them into an effortlessly elegant and manageable high bun. She also flaunted her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor’s airport outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s halter-neck green ruched dress is sure to be the coolest addition to your summer wardrobe