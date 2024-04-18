Lee Junho, Kim Hyang Gi, more raise anticipation for superhero series Cashero with PICS from script reading

The main cast for the upcoming drama Cahsero includes actors Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hyang Gi, Kim Hye Joon and Kim Byung Chul. Anticipation runs high among fans as the star cast comes together for this much-awaited superhero drama. Moving which was released in 2023 is also a superhero K-drama which did extremely well globally. This adds to the expectations for this upcoming South Korean superhero drama.

Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hyang Gi, Kim Hye Joon and Kim Byung Chul to lead Cashero

On April 18, Netflix confirmed the cast of their upcoming drama Cashero. The final main cast includes Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hyang Gi, Kim Hye Joon and Kim Byung Chul. 2PM member Lee Jun Ho is known for his roles in the hit dramas The Red Sleeve and King the Land. Kim Hyang Gi has taken the lead in dramas like Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist and Moment at 18. Actress Kim Hye Joon is known for A Shop for Killers and Connect. Kim Byung Chul is a popular South Korean actor who has appeared in several dramas including SKY Castle, Dr Cha, Goblin, Mr Sunshine and more. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More anout Cashero

Lee Junho will be taking on the role of Kang Sang Woong who is an ordinary community centre official who had a dream of buying his own house. One day he suddenly possesses supernatural power but along with that, he also starts to lose money. Kim Hye Joon will play Kang Sang Woong's girlfriend Kim Min Sook who is rational and analytical. Kim Byung Chul will appear as a lawyer with supernatural abilities and fight against people who are out to get people with supernatural powers. Kim Hyang Gi plays a rebel with supernatural powers.

Advertisement

Cashero is being directed by Lee Chang Min, who is also known for Welcome to Waikiki, Monthly Magazine Home and more. The drama is adapted from the webtoon Cashero which is written by Lee Hoon and illustrated by No Hye Ok.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jeon So Nee and Koo Kyo Hwan’s Parasyte: The Grey rules at No 1 on global Netflix charts for second week