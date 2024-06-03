The Atypical Family Ep 9-10 Review: Truth about Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong's deaths brings shock

The Atypical Family starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee is a fantasy romance drama which tells the story of a family with superpowers. The drama has been receiving a lot of love from fans for its amazing performances and refreshing plot line. The weekend drama has only two more episodes to go and the stakes are at an all-time high as it sets to come to a close. Here is a detailed review of The Atypical Family episodes 9 and 10.

The Atypical Family review

Name: The Atypical Family

Release date: May 4

When: The show airs every Saturday and Sunday

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong, Claudia Kim, Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun

Director: Jo Hyun Taek

Writer: Joo Hwa Mi

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family, with its members having different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members also slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entry into their home, things slowly start to change.

Episode 9 and 10 recap

Bok Gwi Ju's mother Bok Man Heum gets to know that her husband Eon Soon Gu had stolen the lottery ticket and given it to a blackmailer. Things fall out between the two and he leaves home. Later it is revealed that the blackmailer was Do Da Hae's mother. When she realizes that her mother was behind this incident, she challenges her and threatens her to stay away from the Bok family. Things go sour between the mother-daughter duo too.

In A goes missing and later they realize that she has been locked up in the school gym by Hae Rim. As she is found by her father and Do Da Hae, she reveals to her father that she has the power to read minds. The father and daughter heal their wounds together and come closer.

Do Da Hae's mother has some plan under her sleeve and asks Do Da Hae's uncle to execute it. Gwi Joo's mother dreams that Gwi Joo will die in the fire when he goes to the past to save her. Da Hae and his mother plan a fake death to keep Gwi Joo away from her.

So an accident does take place. Later Gwi Joo realizes that Da Hae is actually alive and finds her where she has been hiding.

Positives

Episodes 9 and 10 are filled with major plot points which help to move the story forward. While the episodes focus on creating high stakes and adding to the story, there were enough breathing room with conversations and dialogues and heartwarming moments. Especially the moments shared between Bok Gwi Gu and Bok In A are wonderful.

The episodes have thrill, romance, plot twists, revelations and a lot more.

The acting performances really stand out in the latest episodes. Especially Chun Woo Hee and child actress Park So Yi display their talent to a great extent. The acting in the episodes really saves some major plot points.

Negatives

Some of the plot points follow the been-there, done-that phenomenon. Being locked up by a bully, fake death, and the probable death of a character in the future are some of the very overused cliches which appear in the two episodes.

Additionally, while Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee have good chemistry, the relationship seems to have not been built up well. Something feels lacking. Things like, why they like each other, how they grow closer, and what they talk about apart from the incident 13 years ago. All of these questions are unanswered. Especially, we never really see the on-screen couple talk about anything other than Gwi Ju's daughter and the fire that occurred years ago.

Final Review

The actors do a great job of bringing the story to life. The performances were especially outstanding in episodes 9 and 10. Overall, it is an enjoyable show to watch and has everything from romance to thrill. Excitement runs high for the upcoming episodes as viewers will get to see the full picture of the past, present and future. The episodes feature quite a few number of heartwarming moments which makes it a wholesome show.

