Whitney Thore Weight Loss Story: How She Lost Whopping 100 Pounds

An American television star and the main subject of the reality show My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore is a tenacious woman who confronts every challenge and criticism with a grin. Whitney Thore’s weight loss journey is indeed a rollercoaster ride. She has been struggling with health-related issues that bared her extra pounds.

In the year 2015, during the first season of the reality show, the star weighed 385 pounds, dropping 50 in 2018 and 50 more when she lost her mom. Today, she is 285 pounds, and for the second time, she has shed 100 pounds.

Whitney Thore’s 100-pound weight loss story came into the limelight during her father’s birthday celebration. A few of her followers, commenters, and fans noticed her toned-down appearance in her videos and pictures and showered immense compliments and love. Later, the 40-year-old beauty thanked everyone for their compliments and spilled the beans on how she lost a whopping 100 pounds with no medications or weight-loss drugs. She also stated that she doesn’t like when others speak about her body type. A few weeks ago, on her social media handle, she affirmed that she is still fat and doesn’t like obsessing over her body. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Who Is Whitney Thore?

Whitney Way Thore was born in North Carolina, US. Today, the reality TV star is renowned through her very own series aired on TLC, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, which premiered on January 13, 2015. It is an eight-season series that chronicles the life of Whitney Way Thore and her goal of losing weight. Gradually, the series evolved and documented her search for love. The 12th season of Whitney’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life is speculated to be released in late 2024.

Being an advocate of body acceptance and positive body image, Thore is a testament to her unwavering resilience and dedication — her journey is truly an inspiration for all. She is the co-founder of No BS Active, a fitness and lifestyle app designed for people of all sizes. The reality star has been dealing with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) — one of the primary reasons behind weight gain associated with insulin resistance. It is a complex condition that may hamper one’s successful attempts at weight loss and affect the maintenance of body weight through lifestyle ( 1 ).

Advertisement

Although the brave woman is quite vocal about her body image and 100 lb weight loss — back in 2022, she revealed that she was quite comfortable in calling herself fat — this was despite fans restricting her from using such a mean word. The famous personality has received plenty of compliments via social media handles, highlighting how beautiful, successful, smart, and intelligent woman she is.

Talking about her personal life, she is also a former dancer and shares a close relationship with her parents and brother, Hunter. On her dad’s 79th birthday, the renowned star shared what her daddy means to her, her brother, and the rest of the family members. He is the one who has always been proud of her achievements.

Her mother, Barbara “Babs” Thore, passed away on December 7, 2022, of cerebral amyloid angiopathy, a cerebral small vessel disease affecting arterioles and capillaries ( 2 ). As a homage to her darling mother, Thore has included her mom’s funeral in one of the seasons of My Big Fat Fabulous Life for which she was criticized. During this difficult phase of her life, while grieving, Thore lost 50 pounds more.

Advertisement

Whitney Way Thore’s Health Journey

Whitney from My Big Fat Fabulous Life has gained a large following on social media. To date, she keeps her fans and followers updated about her personal and professional life. When it comes to her health journey, she has always been open about her health and image to stop rumors or speculations. Whether it is about losing 100 pounds or losing none, the American personality has discussed and shared it all with her audience via social media.

A comment on one of her posts read, “You are definitely slimmer than you were June 2023 from your Switzerland post” to which she responded by saying that she actually didn’t slim down nor lose any weight. She is the way she is!

In a video, Whitney Way Thore addressed that she has not had any medical interventions to lose weight.

Further, she addressed surgery speculations, stating that she neither went under knives nor sought any kind of medical intervention to lose weight. She suffers from polycystic ovarian syndrome, an endocrine disorder that impacts hormonal production, reception, and transportation, leading to acne, impaired fertility, and poor metabolism ( 1 ).

Advertisement

In one of the interviews, she also revealed that she doesn’t like to talk about her weight or discuss it. In her series, too, Thore unfolded that she never opted for weight loss injections like Ozempic, which is attributed to chronic diseases and associated with obesity among Type 2 diabetes people ( 3 ).

How Did Whitney Thore Reduce Weight?

Whitney Thore and her approach to health and wellness is indeed worth noting. She is a person who is more focused on other important things rather than losing weight.

In an interview, back in September 2023, she agreed that she shed a few pounds after the death of her mother. To give her audience and viewers more explanation, she claimed to spill the beans only on her show and not in real life. Honestly, Whitney’s Fat Fabulous Life has all the answers to everyone’s weight-related questions and concerns. She truly doesn’t care about the number scale.

When it comes to losing weight, it is all about her love for working out and dancing fearlessly. Being the co-founder of No BS Active, a fitness and lifestyle app designed for people of all sizes, she strives to meet the needs of beginners and athletes.

The application suggests workouts and multiple modifications with clear instructions for all levels.

What Diet and Exercise Routine Did Whitney Thore Follow for Slimming Down?

Whitney is super active and regularly posts photos and videos of herself exercising with the No BS Active program in the gym. Here are a few glimpses of her enjoying her exercise routine.

In one of her social media posts, she joked saying that she loves drinking Coke and also enjoys lifting weights.

She also shared clips of her boxing and exercising at fitness clubs and gyms.

Advertisement

Whitney Way Thore’s weight loss is a reminder that losing weight is not a cakewalk or overnight thing, but with sheer dedication, healthy dietary habits, and an active lifestyle, it is possible. For her, consistency is the key to her splendid weight-loss milestone.

When it comes to diet, she recommends the consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. In addition, she limits processed foods, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats. A research study published in NCBI states that fruits and vegetables are the primary sources of dietary fiber. They can lend additional support for weight loss when consumed at adequate levels ( 4 ). Moreover, staying away from processed foods is a wise decision, as it offers an important health strategy to improve overall health, including potential weight loss ( 5 ).

Did Whitney Thore Take the Help of Any Weight Loss Methods to Lose Weight?

Whitney Thore’s weight loss photos and videos are a beacon of hope for those who wish to reduce weight. Questioning the results and authenticity of her personal transformation, a few commenters asked her whether she underwent surgeries or relied on medical interventions. In response to these speculations, the rebellious woman denied them all and underlined her personal commitment to health, lifestyle, and diet.

What Motivated Whitney Thore to Kickstart Her Weight Loss Journey?

Thore has often been criticized for her body type. However, it was her series which unveiled her weight loss journey. Once, she was a slender dancer, but due to a rare condition, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Thore gained weight. She took time to deal with the changes but today, she is quite happy with her body image and type. Through her active social well-being and love of dancing, she lives vivaciously and holds nothing back.

Whitney Thore Before And After Weight Loss Images

Below are a few images that are proof of her endless dedication, persistence, and determination to achieve weight loss goals.

Before

After

Has Whitney Thore Suggested Tips Or Advice for Weight Loss?

Through her social media handles, more or less, Whitney has been transparent about her weight loss voyage. In an interview, she also willingly suggested tips and advice for those who look up to her as an inspiration.

Firstly, she suggests overcoming challenges and facing criticism. With a never-give-up attitude, one can easily achieve the set goals. Secondly, she urges everyone to follow a healthy lifestyle and incorporate changes wherever needed. According to her, losing weight is not easy, but with hard work everything is possible. Plus, finding motivation and living life to the fullest is the secret to living a happy and content life. Lastly, she recommends supporting others who wish to cut down their weight. This can also help one to stay motivated and be on track. She is a huge body positivity advocate and also encourages people to feel confident and try healthy ways to lose weight.

Whitney Thore’s weight loss journey is truly a book of secrets to living a happy and satisfied life. She is the reminder to accept yourself the way you are. It is not always about conforming to societal standards and way of living, but it is more about finding your personal desires, fulfillment, and happiness throughout the journey of life. Whitney’s body transformation and positive mindset serve as a beacon of hope for others. It is not only through her popular series but also through her social media profile, through which fans and every netizen have witnessed her struggles, ups, and downs. Nevertheless, she is a huge body positivity promoter and believes that self-care, self-acceptance, and good mental health are paramount, regardless of body structure, shape, type, size, or weight.

Sources

1. Obesity and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Implications for Pathogenesis and Novel Management Strategies

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6734597

2. Research landscape and trends of cerebral amyloid angiopathy: a 25-year scientometric analysis

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10800472/

3. Weight Loss Outcomes Associated With Semaglutide Treatment for Patients With Overweight or Obesity

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9486455/

4. A Comprehensive Critical Assessment of Increased Fruit and Vegetable Intake on Weight Loss in Women

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7399879/#:~:text=Total%20vegetable%20intake%20per%20serving,loss%20(p%20%3C%200.0001) .

5. Modelling the Impact of Reducing Ultra-Processed Foods Based on the NOVA Classification in Australian Women of Reproductive Age

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9003044/

ALSO READ: Elle King’s Weight Loss Struggle And Success Story Unveiled