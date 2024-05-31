Tamil horror comedy Aranmanai 4 continues its steady run, recording another sub-50 per cent weekly drop. The film grossed Rs. 6 crore in its fourth week, marking a 45 per cent decline from the third week. After four weeks, the film's total gross at the Indian box office stands at Rs. 76 crore, with final figures expected to surpass Rs. 80 crore.

Additionally, the film has grossed USD 2.35 million (approximately Rs. 19.50 crore) internationally, with over half of this amount coming from Malaysia. This brings the worldwide gross to Rs. 95.50 crore. Reaching the Rs. 100 crore milestone will be a close call. While the overseas run is nearly complete, domestic earnings should be able to push it just over the mark.

The box office collections of Aranmanai 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 37.75 crore

Week Two - Rs. 21.25 crore

Week Three - Rs. 11 crore

Week Four - Rs. 6 crore

Total - Rs. 76 crore

Remarkably, the film's earnings in Tamil Nadu now exceed the combined total of the previous three films in the franchise. Adjusted for inflation as well, the film is the biggest HIT in franchise history as it is comfortably ahead of the 2014 release Aranamnai (Rs. 22 crore), which would adjust to Rs. 40 crore plus today.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 64.00 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 6.75 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.00 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.25 Cr. TOTAL Rs. 76.00 Cr.

