‘Conor’s on a Coke Binge’: UFC Fans Speculate Why Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Press Conference Was Canceled

By Mrinal Mishra
Published on Jun 03, 2024
Conor McGregor is set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th in Las Vegas. It's a highly anticipated clash, but things got a little weird recently. Just weeks before the fight, videos surfaced showing McGregor out partying. Remember, this is the same guy who declared himself sober.

Naturally, the MMA world started buzzing. Was this a sign of dedication, or something else? Then came another curveball: the UFC abruptly postponed the press conference scheduled for Dublin. No reason given. So, what's the story?

UFC announces press conference postponement

The UFC made a surprising announcement on Instagram, stating, “Dear UFC Fans--The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. – Thank you.”

This unexpected news immediately sparked conversations among fans. While the UFC didn’t provide a reason, the timing is intriguing. Dana White mentioned he was heading to Ireland to meet McGregor. Yet, no further details emerged.

Transitioning from excitement to confusion, fans quickly began to theorize why the event was canceled. The postponement comes at a critical time, just weeks before McGregor and Chandler's highly anticipated bout.

Fan theories erupt after UFC press conference cancellation

UFC's announcement left fans speculating wildly about the reason behind the postponement. The reactions on Instagram were immediate and colorful. One user suggested, “Conor needs time to flush his system for the test.” This comment hinted at possible issues with drug testing.

Another fan joked, “Conor slipped on a whiskey bottle cap didn’t he,” referencing McGregor’s well-known association with his whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve. The humor didn’t stop there. This User confidently stated, “Conor ain’t fighting 😂,” implying McGregor might not show up for the bout.

Some fans were more direct with their accusations. This fan added, “Reports are cause Conor drunk in the club again 😂,” while this fan bluntly claimed, “Conor’s on a coke binge. Couldn’t make it.” These reactions reflect a mix of humor, skepticism, and genuine concern.

These comments reveal the fans' growing unease. With McGregor's history of partying and unpredictable behavior, their concerns aren’t entirely unfounded. As the June 29 fight date approaches, fans are left wondering if McGregor will be ready to face Chandler in the Octagon.

Will McGregor be fully prepared for his highly anticipated return to the Octagon?

Also Read: When Conor McGregor Spoke About the Post-Fight UFC 229 Brawl

About The Author
Mrinal Mishra

Mrinal Mishra has made a mark as a combat sports writer, with more than a year of dedicated coverage

...

