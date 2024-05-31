Mr and Mrs Mahi Review: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's performances shine in an almost flat romantic sports drama

Plot

Mahendra Aggarwal (Rajkummar Rao) wants to become an Indian cricketer but is forced to work at his father's sports shop. His marriage is arranged with Mahima (Janhvi Kapoor), who approves of him because of his honesty.

After the wedding, Mahi, who also loves cricket, pushes Mahendra to follow his passion. However, because he is not good enough to become a professional batsman, he is suggested to become a coach instead. Initially hesitant, Mahendra agrees when he notices the buzz around his coach.

This is the time when Mahendra also realizes that Mahima has the potential to become an excellent professional cricketer but couldn't fulfill her dream so far because of her father's wish to see her as a doctor. He encourages Mahi to follow her dream and decides to be her coach.

As Mr & Mrs Mahi, take the path of their dream together, they have to battle relationship conflicts that await them in the future. Will they be able to overcome them? You'll have to watch the film to know!

What works for Mr & Mrs Mahi

The idea of a cricket-loving husband and wife who help each other in living their dream is fresh. Also because, it's the husband who encourages his wife to be a cricketer, and turns his coach himself gives a heartwarming feeling.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry is refreshing and organic. You won't see passionate and intense romantic scenes between them, but to see a newly married couple organically falling in love with each other and being each other's light in the darkness is the kind of romance that we need to see more in Bollywood films.

The conflict that appears between the two in the 2nd half also saves it from being a routine sports drama. Also, the message that the film tries to deliver is novel.

What doesn't work for Mr & Mrs Mahi

Despite a novel idea, the film doesn't turn out to be as good as it should've been. The first half is flat, with hardly any moment that lets the audience live a cinematic high. It picks up slightly in the second half due to the conflict between the couple but stays below the mark.

The screenplay has some good moments, but the build-up is not strong enough to make you root for the couple and wish to see them together. In fact, the finale also appears hurried. A film that could've been a good romantic sports drama lands nowhere because it neither gives you a satisfying romance nor an engaging sports drama. It's also because sports dramas have become highly predictable at this stage. When the screenplay doesn't provide you with any unpredictable or exciting moments, you just lose interest.

Performances in Mr & Mrs Mahi

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, and he proves it again by giving a good performance. He could've been better in the comedy scenes, though.

Janhvi Kapoor shines throughout the film. Be it the scenes where she has to show her character's innocent side or the emotional ones where she has to cry; she has done a commendable job. The hard work she has put in her acting and playing the cricket shows onscreen.

Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Mishra have a few moments in which they shine.

Director Sharan Sharma does well in getting good performances from the film's star cast. However, the screenplay he has written along with Nikhil Mehrotra doesn't let the movie rise to a point where it could be called a good entertainer.

Final Verdict of Mr & Mrs Mahi

Mr & Mrs Mahi is a missed opportunity. A film that could've shined bright among the recent sports dramas stands among the above-average ones.