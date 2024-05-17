Baahubali Crown Of Blood Review: S.S Rajamouli created show scores high on visuals but is clichéd, outdated
Baahubali: Crown Of Blood, created by S.S. Rajamouli and directed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John, is now playing on Disney Plus Hotstar. Read our review.
Baahubali: Crown Of Blood is visually stunning but clichéd and outdated
Baahubali: Crown Of Blood is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Name: Baahubali: Crown Of Blood
Plot:
Baahubali: Crown Of Blood follows the story of Baahubali and the kingdom of Mahishmati, before the Baahubali duology.
The story begins by the people of Garood blaming people of the land of Mahishmati for the death of their innocent civilians who had gone on a pilgrimage, based on the swords of Mahishmati pierced in the pilgrims' dead bodies. Baahubali, after investigating, clears their confusion and informs them that the pilgrims were murdered by the people of Kaal. Baahubali is convinced that the people of Kaal are plotting something massive against them.
Kaaldoot, also referred to as Raktadev, is a dreaded warlord, who had a troubled past. His only motive is to destroy Mahishmati because Mahishmati is the cause of all his atrocities. He has built a new army of young followers who will do anything on his command. The story of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood that follows, focuses on how Baahubali and Bhallaldev fight their new found rival. There is deception and there also is the unravelling of a hidden truth.
Watch Baahubali: Crown Of Blood to know more.
What works for Baahubali: Crown Of Blood
Baahubali: Crown Of Blood is a visual delight. The animated show is ambitious in its making and it reflects in the final output. The voice artists have done a great job. The background music is high on adrenaline. Children who enjoy watching Indian cartoons should most certainly enjoy the drama of this show because it is essentially made according to their sensibilities.
What doesn't work for Baahubali: Crown Of Blood
The story of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood is clichéd and feels outdated. The conflicts are generic and the twist is predictable. The screenplay is of convenience and too many liberties have been taken, which makes the show less convincing. Baahubali is shown to be such an invincible force that you wonder about what Baahubali can't do and whether he can really die. The show is morally questionable at various instances.
Watch the Baahubali: Crown Of Blood Trailer
Performances in Baahubali: Crown Of Blood
Baahubali: Crown Of Blood has great animation. The voice artists have done a wonderful job when it comes to dubbing.
Final Verdict of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood
Baahubali: Crown Of Blood is visually stunning. The routine story, plot conveniences and few questionable stances make the show, slightly underwhelming.
You can watch Baahubali: Crown Of Blood, now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar as a Hotstar Special.
