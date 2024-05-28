Panchayat 3 Review: Jitendra Kumar's show preserves essence of first two seasons but doesn't soar or surprise

Plot:

The village of Phulera has a new secretary. Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), Prahlad (Faisal Malik) and Vikas (Chandan Roy) do all that it takes to bring the original secretary, Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) back. The way that Mr Dubey and his gang try to bring Abhishek back goes against the wishes of MLA Chandrakishore Singh (Pankaj Jha).

While they succeed in bringing back Abhishek, their already troubled relation with the MLA intensifies and in the episodes to follow, it is shown how costly a decision it turns out to be.

Through the 8 episodes, Panchayat 3 keeps touching upon important topics concerning the politics of the village and how it is dealt with.

What works for Panchayat 3:

Panchayat 3 is perhaps the most political of all its seasons and for its most part, it is enjoyable. Season 3 has quite a few very interesting conflicts that keep you hooked. One comes to know about how corruption works at the lowest of levels and how manipulative individuals can become to avail benefits from the government. The camaraderie that the characters share with one another is the highlight, pretty much like the first two seasons. The makers manage to retain the essence of the first two seasons and that in itself is a reason enough to keep going and make more seasons of Panchayat.

What doesn't work for Panchayat 3:

Panchayat 3, at various instances, feels slow and sluggish. The slowburn treatment never gets its culmination. There is no sort of character development that we see for most characters. The only character that has an interesting arc to follow is that of Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar). Finally, the ending underwhelms. The writing doesn't do justice to the level of show that it is.

Performances In Panchayat 3:

Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi is as dependable as ever. Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta as Brij Bhushan Dubey and Manju Devi respectively are very lovable. Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy as Prahlad and Vikas are endearing. Sanvikaa as Rinki is good. Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan gets an interesting character arc and he does full justice to his role. Pankaj Jha as MLA Chandrakishore Singh is fun and quirky. Other actors like Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and others do well to justify their presence.

Final Verdict of Panchayat 3:

Panchayat 3 manages to retain the essence of its previous seasons and that is a reason enough to watch it. However, the writing doesn't do justice to the level of show that it is. Also, there are pacing issues that need to be addressed.

You can watch Panchayat 3, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

