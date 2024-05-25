EXCLUSIVE: Shikhar Dhawan reveals the one question he would ask Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Shikhar Dhawan is one of India's most successful cricketers. He was the opener of the Indian National Cricket team and led the country to many comprehensive victories. Following the release of the first episode of his talk show Dhawan Karenge on JioCinema, Shikhar Dhawan graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his, where he talked about his cricketing journey, venturing into the digital medium with a talk show and more. He also revealed one question that he would ask to the 3 Khans of Bollywood.

Shikhar Dhawan Shares The One Question That He Has For The 3 Khans Of Bollywood

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Shikhar Dhawan was asked to share one question each that he would like to ask to the Khans of Bollywood. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the celebrated cricketer said, "I love his mindset. I would like to ask him about his mindset". For Salman Khan, Dhawan said that he would ask the Sultan actor about how he handles challenges in life. Shikhar had an interesting question for Aamir Khan. It went like, "I will ask him about the details. The details that he brings to his work".

Shikhar Dhawan Also Had Questions For His Colleagues From The Indian Cricket Team

When asked about former Indian team captain MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan said that he would ask him about something pertaining to leadership qualities. For Rohit Sharma, Dhawan expressed his willingness to know from him about how he bats so effortlessly. From Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan shared that he would want to know about how one can become the best in their field.

Watch Shikhar Dhawan's Full Pinkvilla Interview

Shikhar Dhawan Roots For The Indian Cricket Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

In the interesting Pinkvilla conversation, Shikhar Dhawan also showed his support to the Indian Cricket Team that travels to the United States for the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. He said that the Indian team is balanced and well settled and that he is rooting for them to win the world cup.

Shikhar Dhawan Is Content With His Cricketing Career

Shikhar Dhawan candidly spoke about the phase of the career that he is in. He said, "I have achieved what I have wanted to achieve, in cricket. I am very happy and content". He also shared that he doesn't have the zeal to play domestic leagues like Ranji Trophy, like he did when he was in his late teens.

Dhawan Karenge Is Now Streaming On JioCinema

Shikhar Dhawan's show Dhawan Karenge is now streaming on JioCinema. Akshay Kumar was the first guest on the show and in the days to follow, Taapsee Pannu, Harbhajan Singh, Rishabh Pant and others will also feature on the show.

