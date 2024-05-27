EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks with Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti

In 2019, Jagan Shakti directed Akshay Kumar in his debut film, Mission Mangal, and it went on to emerge a super hit venture at the box office in India. The film was appreciated by the audience and critics alike and is considered to be one of the finest films of Akshay Kumar’s career. The filmmaker later on signed on with Pooja Entertainment for an action thriller fronted by Tiger Shroff. After shooting for about 30 days, the film has been shelved. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Jagan Shakti is in talks with Ajay Devgn for a feature film.

Ajay Devgn and Jagan Shakti discuss their first collaboration

According to sources close to the development, Jagan Shakti and Ajay Devgn have met multiple times over the last few months to discuss a probable collaboration. "Ajay is excited by the idea pitched to him by Jagan Shakti and is looking forward to the collaboration. The genre and other details are not known yet, but, it's a world that has excited Ajay. They are discussing and figuring out the logistics at the moment," revealed a source close to the development.

Ajay Devgn blocks his calendar with a multi-film line up

The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn under Devgn Films. “If everything goes as planned, Ajay will start shooting for the Jagan Shakti directorial by early 2025,” the source added. Ajay Devgn is presently among the busiest actors of B-Town. While Ajay is on the verge of calling it a wrap on the Rohit Shetty-directed Cop Universe film, Singham Again, he has the shoots of De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardar 2 lined up from June 2024.

Ajay is committed to being a part of the Indra Kumar-directed Dhamaal 4 as well as the Rohit Shetty comedy, Golmaal 5, however, the timelines will be locked once the two directors have a script in place. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

