Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah starrer historical romance drama Hong Rang wraps up filming schedule; see PICS

Hong Rang is an upcoming period romance that will feature Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah in the lead roles. The project has finally concluded its long filming schedule and the release plans will soon be revealed. To celebrate the wrap-up, Lee Jae Wook and other cast and crew members have shared gratitude posts.

Hong Rang starring Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and more marks conclusion of filming schedule

On June 1, Lee Jae Wook shared an Instagram story bidding farewell to Hong Rang’s filming schedule. The Netflix team sent him champagne and a gratitude card thanking him for being a part of this upcoming work.

Meanwhile, the director and other crew members also confirmed the end of its shooting schedule, sharing many unseen clips and pics from the set and wrap-up.

Check them out below:

Know about Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah's new drama Hong Rang - Cast, crew, plot, more

Set in the background of Josoen, Hong Rang (working title) promises to unfold an untold tale from the annals of the era

In this period melodrama, Lee Jae Wook embodies the titular character of Hong Rang, the son of an elite merchant, who vanished into thin air in childhood. After many many years, when the long-lost son makes an unexpected return, many secrets also emerge from the shadows.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Jo Bo Ah steps into the shoes of Jae Yi, the step-sister of Hong Rang. Torn between her attraction towards Hong Rang’s enigma and the doubt of love, Jae Yi becomes inextricably linked to the mysterious merchant son.

With an additional cast featuring Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won, Park Byung Eun, and Kim Jae Wook, this new drama is expected to masterfully weave an exciting narrative of budding romance, suspense, and destiny.

Helming the work is the visionary director Kim Hong Sun, known for Money Heist: Joint Economic Area, The Guest, and LUCA: The Beginning. Joining forces with him is screenwriter Kim Jin A, celebrated for penning Lee Sun Kyun starrer Dr. Brain.

This talented partnership is expected to present viewers with a deft piece of work through Hong Rang. Produced by Studio Dragon, this new historical romance drama is slated to premiere on Netflix. More details about its release schedule will be revealed with time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Not Others actress Jeon Hye Jin confirmed to lead new K-drama Riding Life by Flower of Evil director