EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar's close friends Tanya Dubash and Kajal Anand throw surprise birthday bash for him; DEETS inside

Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the entertainment industry. He is going to turn 52 on May 25.

Pinkvilla exclusively received a piece of information that the filmmaker's close friends Tanya Dubash and Kajal Anand hosted a birthday party for him, which is ongoing right now.

Pinkvilla's exclusive news suggests that Karan Johar, who is going to be 52 on May 25, is having a special birthday bash organized by his very good friends Tanya Dubash and Kajal Anand.

The birthday is currently going on in South Mumbai. We also got to know that it was the first time his friends hosted a party for him. Notably, the filmmaker got to know about the surprise private party this morning (May 24), which was planned at the end minute.

Speaking about KJo's directories, his films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Student Of The Year, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and others are most acclaimed.

When Karan Johar said he isn’t angry but sad about ‘own industry’ mimicking him in ‘exceptionally poor taste’

A few days ago, the director shared a cryptic note on his Instagram stories where he detailed how he was sitting and watching television with his mom when a promo of a reality comedy show popped up on a supposedly respectable channel.

Karan Johar expressed, “A comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste... I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people, but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years, it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me. It just makes me sad!”

Karan’s friend Ektaa Kapoor was quick to react to the filmmaker’s statement and equally called out people shaming him. Sharing a screenshot of his note on her story, Ekta wrote, “Happened so many times! Ugly humor sometimes on shows. N even. Award functions. N then. They expect u तो attend ! Karan pls ask them. To imitate. One movie. Or classic of urs! @karanjohar."

Soon after KJo’s Instagram story went viral, Ketan Singh spoke to Times Now and expressed his apology.

