EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Basu to start Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s next from August; Kishore Kumar to follow

Over the last few months, Anurag Basu is busy wrapping up the shoot of his much-awaited anthology, Metro… In Dino, which features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Kay Kay Menon in key roles.

As the shoot gears up to conclude in a fortnight, we have exclusively learned that Anurag Basu is all set to commence work on his next feature film, an original romantic saga, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik & Triptii reunite on Aashiqui 3

According to sources close to the development, Anurag Basu will start shooting for his next with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri from August 2024. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner, T Series. “There is a change in place. Basu is teaming up with Kartik and Triptii on an original romantic film and not Aashiqui 3. The prep work has already begun, and a team led by Bhushan Kumar is already working on curating a music album that suits the world of this romantic saga,” the source informed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The source further added that the film in question will be Kartik’s next after the Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “Kartik begins the Anurag Basu film next and will follow it up with Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Arjan Ustara,” the source added. Anurag too has already lined up another feature film after the yet-untitled romantic saga.

Advertisement

Kishore Kumar Biopic on floors by end of 2025

Basu will finally kick off his most ambitious biopic on legendary artist, Kishore Kumar in 2025. “Kishore Kumar Biopic is currently in the script stage and will go on floors by the end of 2025 once Basu wraps up the yet-untitled romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri. It’s a story which Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have been wanting to passionately share to the world and are closely working to lock the script. It will move into the casting stage soon,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Wonder which Taylor Swift songs would suit Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara and more? We've got you covered