In 2021, Farhan Akhtar announced his return to the direction with a slice-of-life road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa. The multi-talented personality announced the film and pulled off a casting coup by bringing together Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. The movie however never took off owing to date issues and that led the entire gang to move on to their other commitments. But now, the latest we hear is that Farhan Akhtar and the officials at Excel are exploring the possibilities of reviving Jee Le Zaraa.

Excel is committed to bring Jee Le Zaraa back on track

“While Jee Le Zaraa was put on the backburner before proceeding to the pre-production stage, the team at Excel was continuing to give the final touches to the script. The film was put on the back burner due to date issues and not completely called off, as it’s a pet project for all the stakeholders – from the producers to writers and director. The script is completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, Jee Le Zaraa has been on the bucket list for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, as they want to complete a trilogy of slice-of-life friendship films after the much-loved Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara. "During her visit to India, Farhan Akhtar met Priyanka Chopra as well to restart the conversation of Jee Le Zaraa. He has been in touch with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt too. The trio is working out on the combination dates with a positive intent of bringing the film back on track," the source added.

Jee Le Zaraa aims to bring Priyanka, Katrina and Alia together

Jee Le Zaraa aims to bring in three of the top stars of their respective eras – Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt – and is among the most anticipated films at the moment. There will be a clearer picture on the shooting timelines of Jee Le Zaraa by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Farhan is committed to acting in a feature film and directing Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

