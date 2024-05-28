EXCLUSIVE: Producer Ramesh Taurani explains how Ishq Vishk Rebound is completely different from Ishq Vishk

The release of Ishq Vishk Rebound directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and starring Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grrewal is round the corner. The rom-com-drama takes the franchise of Ishq Vishk starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, forward. Few of the film's songs have released and they are receiving a good response.

In an exclusive byte shared by producer Ramesh Taurani, he cleared that Ishq Vishk Rebound is different from Ishq Vishk and only a couple of the songs have been retained. He also shared why he feels the rom-com-drama genre has good theatre appeal.

Ramesh Taurani Clears That Ishq Vishk Rebound Is Completely Different From Ishq Vishk

Clarifying that Ishq Vishk Rebound is completely different from Ishq Vishk, Ramesh Taurani said, "We had always thought that whenever we take Ishq Vishq as a film franchise ahead - the idea will still be to work with young and fresh talent including the actors and the director. Rohit Saraf is a young heart throb, we are launching Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan and also presenting Naila Grrewal. This is also Nipun Avinash Dharmadhakari’s first Hindi film,". "Ishq Vishq Rebound is a modern take on love, friendship, relationships and its complications today. It has been a while since audiences have seen a youth centric film in theatres", the producer added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Ramesh Taurani Shares That A Couple Of Songs From Ishq Vishk Are Retained In Ishq Vishk Rebound

Speaking of the retention of the original songs of Ishq Vishk in Ishq Vishk Rebound, producer Ramesh Taurani said, "Songs like Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar and Chot Dil Pe Lagi were so popular that we retained them. However, nostalgia aside, we have worked hard to maintain a balance so they can also connect with young audience members today". He confirmed that there are original songs like Soni Soni (already out on Tips Official YouTube channel) and many others that are soon going to release.

Watch the Ishq Vishk Rebound Title Track

Ramesh Taurani Says How Films Like Ishq Vishq Have Played An Important Role In The Growing Popularity Of New Gen Actors

Emphasing on how youthful rom-com-dramas have played a catylst in the growing popularity of new gen actors, Ramesh Taurani said, "Be it Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan; They also garnered a lot of love and popularity with films in this genre. Ishq Vishq Rebound is also a part of this genre and while comparison with the original is unfair, we do hope that we receive the same support and love from the audiences today, especially as these young actors have all worked very hard. The idea is simply; To bring a film that deals with the issues that the youth grapple with today, and bring a heart-warming, coming of age rom-com back to the theatres.

Ishq Vishk Rebound releases in theatres on the 21st of June, 2024. How excited are you for the release of this film?

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf dance to Ishq Vishk Rebound's Soni Soni; Internet is crushing over their 'smooth like butter' performance