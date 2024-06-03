5 times Alia Bhatt gave traditional suit inspiration to make for a stunning bridesmaid at your BFF's mehendi

When it comes to your best friend’s wedding, every event leading up to the big day is a chance to shine. One of the most fun pre-wedding events is the mehendi function. There’s going to be a lot of dance and music, amplified with the aromatic henna, serving as a perfect opportunity to deck up!

It calls for an outfit that is both stylish and comfortable. And what better than a traditional suit for such occasions? If you are facing trouble with how to style the suit, take inspiration from Bollywood star Alia Bhatt! She's known for her impeccable fashion sense and has wowed us with her ethnic suits multiple times.

Here are five times Alia Bhatt has given us major fashion goals in ethnic wear:

A vibrant pink kurta

Alia Bhatt wore a pink fuss-free kurta from Raw Mango for her friend's wedding festivities with vertical line detailing and dainty embroidery. A pink kurta like Alia's is perfect for the mehendi function, offering a blend of style and comfort.

Its vibrant color will add a festive touch while the simple design will ensure that you do not steal the to-b bride’s limelight. The actress took the less is more route and only opted for green earrings, you can also pair it with minimal jewelry for an elegant look.

The graceful white suit

Alia looks stunning in this white suit, which is a great option for a more subtle and elegant outfit choice. The Udta Punjab actress's suit features delicate golden embroidery with a similar dupatta.

The white color will keep it fresh and light and intricate embroidery will exude sophistication. You can complement the outfit with silver jewelry and subtle make-up for a minimal appearance like Alia.

The classic red suit

Red is a color that never fails to turn heads, and Alia Bhatt looks stunning in her velvet suit with silver embroidery for a glitzy appearance. You can also opt for a bright red velvet suit like Alia, because velvet is a luxurious fabric that can add a touch of elegance to any outfit.

The hue makes for an excellent choice for celebratory occasions while also color representing festivity. To make the suit the focal point of the ensemble. You can easily pair them with traditional jewelry like jhumkas, bangles, and necklaces to enhance your look.

The timeless black suit

A black suit like the one Alia Bhatt’s wearing is an unconventional yet excellent choice for a Mehendi ceremony. For an event, the Brahmastra actress wore a black suit with a V-neckline, wide sleeves and golden embroidery on the sleeves.

Even though black is an unconventional choice for weddings and pre-wedding festivities, you can opt for it by getting your BFF’s permission. If it is green-lit, finish the ensemble by adding bold jewelry to it or even skip the dupatta.

The royal blue and green suit

For a regal and opulent look, Alia’s royal blue and green suit is the perfect inspiration. The deep blue color combined with the green dupatta creates a visual impact and festive touch. If you choose to pair this combination at your best friend’s mehendi, it will reflect the joyful and colorful spirit of the celebration.

You can complete the look with complementary accessories like Gajra or bangles for a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

With these tips and Alia Bhatt’s stunning outfits as your inspiration, you’re sure to look fabulous at your best friend’s mehendi function. So, get ready to celebrate in style!

