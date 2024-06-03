Have you been looking for an outfit that's both stylish and comfy? Look no further than the classic khaki pants outfits. Bollywood’s leading celebrities have been rocking khakis in various ways, proving that this versatile piece can be dressed up or down for any occasion. From effortlessly chic corsets to casual t-shirts and classy jackets, get ready to elevate your summer style with these celebrity-approved looks!

So, let’s just zoom in and have a detailed glance at some celebrity-approved outfits with khaki pants that will have us slaying all summer long. After all, it’s time to elevate our fashion game to the next level, for summer 2024.

5 stylish khaki pants outfits for summer 2024 fashion inspiration:

Shirt sweater with khaki pants:

If you’re looking to create a rather classy and polished business casual look with khaki pants, that will be the perfect example of work-to-play attire then Deepika Padukone’s latest look is the ideal inspiration for you. After all, the diva wore a layered shirt sweat with a crisp collared neckline with khaki pants to create the perfect outfit khaki pants. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

You can complete such a brown sweater outfit with pumps, dress shoes, matching flat sandals, minimalistic accessories, and makeup. If you want to elevate the outfit for parties, add statement necklaces, earrings, and classy pumps to rock the polished look with a side of corporate core sass.

Advertisement

Crisp shirt with khaki pants:

Are you thinking about what you should wear with khaki pants to create the most stylish outfits for guys, which will be perfect for both, the office and even parties and star-studded soirees? Well, look no further than Shahid Kapoor’s latest look. He tucked a crisp white buttoned-up and full-sleeved shirt into matching ankle-length khaki pants style.

You can even layer such a perfect khaki pants outfit with a matching khaki blazer to add some panache and create the perfect party-ready formal look. Remember to add statement sunglasses and minimalistic accessories to elevate the mesmerizing looks. You can also complete such outfits with dress shoes or formal flats to slay the look.

Classy corset with khaki pants:

Are you looking for slightly more mesmerizing khaki pants outfit ideas to be able to serve fashion fabulousness at parties and events? Well, Bhumi Pednekar’s classy look is the answer to your summertime curiosity. After all, the actress paired an off-the-shoulder white corset with her dressy ankle-length khaki pants, with a straight silhouette. You can wear this chic outfit to flaunt your curves in style.

You can add matching pumps, strappy heels, and even matching boots to complete such looks. Remember to add maximalistic and statement-worthy accessories and makeup look to slay for the evening away. If you want to elevate the outfit for date night, you can layer the outfit with a coat or a blazer and add some romance with a pink-hued makeup look.

T-shirt and jacket with khaki pants:

If you’re confused about how to create the perfect semi-formal khaki pants outfits for men then, leave your worries behind because we’ve got your back with some sassy inspiration from Sidharth Malhotra’s classy khaki pants look. He wore a peach shirt with a circular neck and paired it with his pants for a casual look. Then, the fit was layered with a matching khaki jacket to inject formal vibes into the fit.

You can complete this look with formal dress shoes and even canvas sneakers for the perfect look. Such looks can be perfect for stepping out with your friends or even going out for brunches with your significant other. Remember to add matching sunglasses and statement accessories to elevate the aesthetic appeal of the comfortably chic look.

Advertisement

Basic white T-shirt with khaki pants:

If you want to rock a fun and chill look for casual outings with khaki pants for everyday situations then, Nora Fatehi’s super stylish ensemble is here to inspire you. She opted for a classic white T-shirt with a form-fitting silhouette, which was tucked into an ankle-length pair of khaki pants for a perfectly chic and casual ensemble.

You can effortlessly complete your stylish outfit with a matching white pair of sneakers or even strappy flats for the occasion. Remember to add stylish statement sunglasses to beat the heat. You can even add minimalistic accessories to elevate the aesthetic value of the stylish ensemble.

So, from cool corsets and shirts to matching t-shirts and even jackets, these celebrity-inspired ways are sure to help you elevate your khaki pants outfits. These looks also proved that with confidence and the right styling, you can carry khaki pants outfits with a side of Bollywood-approved perfection. So what’s the wait for? experiment away and upgrade your style for the summer of 2024.

Which one of these classy khaki pants looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan takes unusual fashion route; wears Summer-friendly dress for her travel look