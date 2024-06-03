Leo Weekly Horoscope June 3 - June 9, 2024

Check out the weekly horoscope predictions below to stay ahead of the game, and be proactive by preparing for the obstacles that may arise.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Written by Pandit Jagannath Guruji , Celebrity Astrologer
Published on Jun 03, 2024 | 12:01 AM IST | 14K
Leo Weekly Horoscope June 3 - June 9, 2024
Key Highlight

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

You have outstanding qualities for being a terrific motivator; you might give great health advice to someone close, but this week, apply some of it to yourself too. You should be energetic these next few days, so channel it into something meaningful like a rigorous workout or boxing training, or perhaps karate.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

Leos, you recognize the importance of family and might consider expanding it. Love is expected to bring you untold joy this week, as your companion may be a terrific source of support. You could also spice things up with them by taking them to a luxurious spa resort or treating yourself to a couples massage.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

This is a good week on the money front and some Leos may decide to buy fitness equipment. If you have not yet invested in property, now is a good time to consider long-term investments. What’s more, family members may encourage your decision to shift careers or invest in a new company venture.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

It is not a good week for freshers to attend interviews without preparation. You may experience strain at work since certain pressing issues may take time to resolve. If you want to request a raise or promotion, now is not the ideal time to discuss it with the authorities. A little work without asking for a return will bring you into the good books of the management.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.

